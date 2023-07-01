Heart Health
Cannabis: A cardiovascular concern?
Using marijuana appears to heighten the risk of heart-related problems, but questions remain.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Smoking marijuana was once a shady, secretive practice. But the stigma surrounding the drug (also known as cannabis) has started to fade, now that medical and recreational use is legal in many states. Cannabis use is on the rise — including among people in their 60s, 70s, and beyond.
"Doctors are trained to ask their patients about marijuana use. But we're still somewhat in the dark about how to educate them about using it safely," says Dr. Zara Latif, a third-year internal medicine resident at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. That's mainly because cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, which has restricted research on the drug. But change is afoot: the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which seeks to support research on the health effects of cannabis, was signed into law in December 2022.
