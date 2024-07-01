Heart Health
Cardiovascular risks soar among daily cannabis users
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Using cannabis once a week may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke — and those odds rise dramatically the more frequently you use it, a new analysis suggests.
The Harvard-led study, published March 5, 2024, in the Journal of the American Heart Association, analyzed CDC data collected from 2016 to 2020 from nearly 435,000 adults ages 18 to 74. About three-quarters of the 35,000 participants who said they used cannabis reported smoking as the most common way they got high. Participants also may have vaped or consumed edibles.
Compared with people who never used cannabis, participants who did so once a week had a 3% higher risk of heart attack and a 5% higher risk of stroke during the four-year study period. But those who used cannabis daily faced 25% greater odds of a heart attack and were 42% likelier to have a stroke. The study was observational, meaning it couldn't prove that cannabis use causes cardiovascular problems — just that an association exists. But people who use cannabis should understand this association, especially as its use is becoming more popular, the study's authors said.
Image: © megaflopp/Getty Images
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.