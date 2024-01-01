Heart Health
Marijuana use disorder may raise the risk of heart problems
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Up to three in 10 people who use marijuana (also called cannabis) may be unable to stop using the drug, even when it has harmful effects on their lives. A new study suggests that this problem — known as cannabis use disorder (CUD) — is linked to a substantially higher risk of cardiovascular problems.
The study included nearly 60,000 people registered in Canadian health databases. About half of them had CUD. Researchers found that compared to people without CUD, those with CUD were about 60% more likely to experience a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular problems.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.