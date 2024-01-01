Marijuana use disorder may raise the risk of heart problems

Up to three in 10 people who use marijuana (also called cannabis) may be unable to stop using the drug, even when it has harmful effects on their lives. A new study suggests that this problem — known as cannabis use disorder (CUD) — is linked to a substantially higher risk of cardiovascular problems.

The study included nearly 60,000 people registered in Canadian health databases. About half of them had CUD. Researchers found that compared to people without CUD, those with CUD were about 60% more likely to experience a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular problems.