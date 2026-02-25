How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Emotional and mental well-being Archive
Articles
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Food noise - persistent, distressing thoughts about food - can interfere with your daily life, but there's a lot you can do to manage it. Strategies include eating regular balanced meals, practicing mindful eating, managing stress and sleep, and seeking professional help if needed.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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