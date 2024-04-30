photo of Andrew E. Budson, MD

Andrew E. Budson, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Andrew E. Budson is chief of cognitive & behavioral neurology at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, lecturer in neurology at Harvard Medical School, and chair of the Science of Learning Innovation Group at the Harvard Medical School Academy. Graduating cum laude from Harvard Medical School in 1993, he has given over 750 local, national, and international grand rounds and other talks; published over 125 scientific papers, reviews, and book chapters; and co-authored or edited eight books.

His book Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory: What’s Normal, What’s Not, and What to Do About It explains how individuals can distinguish changes in memory due to Alzheimer’s versus normal aging; what medications, vitamins, diets, and exercise regimens can help; and the best habits, strategies, and memory aids to use; it is being translated into Chinese and Korean. His book Memory Loss, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Dementia: A Practical Guide for Clinicians has been translated into Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. His book Six Steps to Managing Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Guide for Families teaches caregivers how they can manage all the problems that come with dementia — and still take care of themselves. His latest book, Why We Forget and How to Remember Better: The Science Behind Memory, explains the science of memory and how to use that knowledge to improve our ability to remember in daily life.

Website: Andrew Budson, MD

Facebook: Andrew Budson, MD

Twitter: @abudson

Posts by Andrew E. Budson, MD

A fresh look at risks for developing young-onset dementia featured image

Mind & Mood

A fresh look at risks for developing young-onset dementia
Can a multivitamin improve your memory? featured image

Mind & Mood

Can a multivitamin improve your memory?
Does less TV time lower your risk for dementia? featured image

Mind & Mood

Does less TV time lower your risk for dementia?
What is frontotemporal dementia? featured image

Mind & Mood

What is frontotemporal dementia?
Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Get your hearing checked today featured image

Mind & Mood

Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Get your hearing checked today
Have you done your crossword puzzle today? featured image

Mind & Mood

Have you done your crossword puzzle today?
What's the relationship between memory loss and driving? featured image

Mind & Mood

What's the relationship between memory loss and driving?
I'm too young to have Alzheimer's disease or dementia, right? featured image

Mind & Mood

I'm too young to have Alzheimer's disease or dementia, right?
LATE: A common cause of dementia you've never heard of featured image

Mind & Mood

LATE: A common cause of dementia you've never heard of
Primary progressive aphasia involves many losses: Here's what you need to know featured image

Mind & Mood

Primary progressive aphasia involves many losses: Here's what you need to know
Screening at home for memory loss: Should you try it? featured image

Mind & Mood

Screening at home for memory loss: Should you try it?
The rising tide of dementia and the need for nondrug therapies featured image

Mind & Mood

The rising tide of dementia and the need for nondrug therapies
Why are women more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease? featured image

Mind & Mood

Why are women more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease?
How to stay strong and coordinated as you age featured image

Exercise & Fitness

How to stay strong and coordinated as you age
Can physical or cognitive activity prevent dementia? featured image

Mind & Mood

Can physical or cognitive activity prevent dementia?
What's the relationship between diabetes and dementia? featured image

Mind & Mood

What's the relationship between diabetes and dementia?
A new Alzheimer's drug has been approved. But should you take it? featured image

Mind & Mood

A new Alzheimer's drug has been approved. But should you take it?
Can mindfulness change your brain? featured image

Mind & Mood

Can mindfulness change your brain?
Sleep well — and reduce your risk of dementia and death featured image

Mind & Mood

Sleep well — and reduce your risk of dementia and death
Want to improve your memory? Get a good night's sleep! featured image

Andrew E. Budson, MD

Want to improve your memory? Get a good night's sleep!
What is COVID-19 brain fog — and how can you clear it? featured image

Andrew E. Budson, MD

What is COVID-19 brain fog — and how can you clear it?
The hidden long-term cognitive effects of COVID-19 featured image

Andrew E. Budson, MD

The hidden long-term cognitive effects of COVID-19
How not to lose money because of Alzheimer’s disease featured image

Andrew E. Budson, MD

How not to lose money because of Alzheimer’s disease
A new Alzheimer’s drug: From advisory panel to FDA — what’s at stake here? featured image

Andrew E. Budson, MD

A new Alzheimer’s drug: From advisory panel to FDA — what’s at stake here?
