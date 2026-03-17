How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Refractive errors and astigmatism Archive
Articles
What's the difference between bifocals, trifocals, and progressive lenses?
Bifocals have two vision zones: the top helps with distance and the bottom for close viewing. Trifocals add a third zone in the middle for middle-distance tasks, such as computer work. Progressive lenses cover all distances, but with no lines in the lenses.
Tips for adjusting to bifocals and other specialty lenses
Adjusting to bifocals, trifocals, or progressive lenses can be challenging. Unlike traditional glasses, these versions include two or more vision zones. Because people use different parts of the lens for different tasks, objects can seem slightly distorted when they move their eyes.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up