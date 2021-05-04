How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
LGBTQ+ health Archive
Articles
How health care leaders can prioritize health equity for the LGBTQIA2+ community
Research shows that the LGBTQIA2+ community faces disproportionate adverse health conditions due to health inequities. It's important for those working in the health care industry to be aware of the challenges the LGBTQIA2+ community faces, to help make systemic changes and improve health outcomes.
The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation
While the FDA rules for blood donation were revised twice in the last decade, one group — men who have sex with men — continued to be turned away from donating. Now new, evidence-based FDA rules will focus on individual risk rather than groupwide restrictions.
IBD and LGBTQ+: How it can affect sexual health
Inflammatory bowel disease, a condition that causes inflammation along the gastrointestinal tract, has a major impact on daily life. For people who identify as LGBTQ+ there are some specific concerns and issues to understand and consider.
Prostate cancer in transgender women
The increasing size and visibility of the transgender population has implications for public health. Hormone treatment given to transgender women lowers the overall risk of prostate cancer, but the risk of a trans woman developing the disease is not zero.
Blood donations are down — so why restrict blood donors by sexual orientation?
The blood supply in the US is critically low, but FDA guidelines prohibit men who have sex with men from donating blood if they have been sexually active in the previous three months. All donated blood is tested for a number of transmissible infections, and medical organizations are calling for this policy to be changed.
Sexual fluidity and the diversity of sexual orientation
It's a common misconception that sexual orientation develops at an early age and remains stable throughout a person's life. Yet differing forms of sexual fluidity are a common thread in many lives and understanding changes in attraction, identity, and behavior underpinning this can help dispel misconceptions and reduce stigma.
Gender-affirming surgery brings benefits
Misgendering: What it is and why it matters
For people who are transgender or nonbinary, being misgendered may be a daily occurrence. When this happens, people feel invalidated and unseen, and the burden can negatively affect their mental health. Making the effort to use the right names, pronouns, and honorifics when addressing a person shows respect and support for those around you and how they identify themselves.
HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise: Should you worry?
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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