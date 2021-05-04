LGBTQ+ health Archive

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Read More about How health care leaders can prioritize health equity for the LGBTQIA2+ community
How health care leaders can prioritize health equity for the LGBTQIA2+ community

How health care leaders can prioritize health equity for the LGBTQIA2+ community

Research shows that the LGBTQIA2+ community faces disproportionate adverse health conditions due to health inequities. It's important for those working in the health care industry to be aware of the challenges the LGBTQIA2+ community faces, to help make systemic changes and improve health outcomes.

Read More about The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation
The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation

The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation

While the FDA rules for blood donation were revised twice in the last decade, one group — men who have sex with men — continued to be turned away from donating. Now new, evidence-based FDA rules will focus on individual risk rather than groupwide restrictions.

Read More about IBD and LGBTQ+: How it can affect sexual health
IBD and LGBTQ+: How it can affect sexual health

IBD and LGBTQ+: How it can affect sexual health

Inflammatory bowel disease, a condition that causes inflammation along the gastrointestinal tract, has a major impact on daily life. For people who identify as LGBTQ+ there are some specific concerns and issues to understand and consider.

Read More about Prostate cancer in transgender women
Prostate cancer in transgender women

Prostate cancer in transgender women

The increasing size and visibility of the transgender population has implications for public health. Hormone treatment given to transgender women lowers the overall risk of prostate cancer, but the risk of a trans woman developing the disease is not zero.

Read More about Blood donations are down — so why restrict blood donors by sexual orientation?
Blood donations are down — so why restrict blood donors by sexual orientation?

Blood donations are down — so why restrict blood donors by sexual orientation?

The blood supply in the US is critically low, but FDA guidelines prohibit men who have sex with men from donating blood if they have been sexually active in the previous three months. All donated blood is tested for a number of transmissible infections, and medical organizations are calling for this policy to be changed.

Read More about Sexual fluidity and the diversity of sexual orientation
Sexual fluidity and the diversity of sexual orientation

Sexual fluidity and the diversity of sexual orientation

It's a common misconception that sexual orientation develops at an early age and remains stable throughout a person's life. Yet differing forms of sexual fluidity are a common thread in many lives and understanding changes in attraction, identity, and behavior underpinning this can help dispel misconceptions and reduce stigma.

Read More about Gender-affirming surgery brings benefits
Gender-affirming surgery brings benefits

Gender-affirming surgery brings benefits
Gender-affirming surgery brings psychological benefits for people who undergo these procedures.
Read More about Misgendering: What it is and why it matters
Misgendering: What it is and why it matters

Misgendering: What it is and why it matters

For people who are transgender or nonbinary, being misgendered may be a daily occurrence. When this happens, people feel invalidated and unseen, and the burden can negatively affect their mental health. Making the effort to use the right names, pronouns, and honorifics when addressing a person shows respect and support for those around you and how they identify themselves.

Read More about HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?
HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?

HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?
Last year, approximately 1.7 million new HIV infections occurred worldwide, and rates of infection are also rising in parts of the US. While a daily pill known as PrEP can help prevent HIV, two new formulations could make it easier for a broader range of at-risk people to use.
Read More about Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise: Should you worry?
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise: Should you worry?

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise: Should you worry?
The number of sexually transmitted infections reported in the US reached an all-time high last year. Having an STI can raise a person's risk of getting HIV or having infertility or pregnancy complications, but STIs are preventable and treatable. Knowing the facts about STIs and testing is the first step.
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