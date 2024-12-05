Choosing seafood that's lower on the food chain (such as herring, sardines, clams, and oysters) is beneficial for both cardiovascular health and the health of the environment. Finfish, crustaceans, mollusks, cephalopods, aquatic plants, and seaweed are all considered aquatic foods. Replacing terrestrial animal proteins such as beef, pork, and chicken (especially processed forms) with aquatic foods helps people eat less saturated fat and more omega-3 fatty acids. Also, producing aquatic foods generates far fewer greenhouse gases than producing terrestrial foods.