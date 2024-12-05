Healthy Eating Archive

Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet

Harvard study pegs the worst ultra-processed foods for your heart

A 2024 study of more than 200,000 adults, combined with findings from 19 other studies (for a total of 1.25 million people), tied eating ultra-processed foods—particularly sugary drinks and processed meats—to an increased risk for heart disease.

Seafood selections that help your heart — and our planet

Choosing seafood that's lower on the food chain (such as herring, sardines, clams, and oysters) is beneficial for both cardiovascular health and the health of the environment. Finfish, crustaceans, mollusks, cephalopods, aquatic plants, and seaweed are all considered aquatic foods. Replacing terrestrial animal proteins such as beef, pork, and chicken (especially processed forms) with aquatic foods helps people eat less saturated fat and more omega-3 fatty acids. Also, producing aquatic foods generates far fewer greenhouse gases than producing terrestrial foods.

Flavonoid-rich diet linked to lower risk of plaque in neck, leg arteries

According to a 2024 study, eating foods rich in beneficial plant compounds called flavonoids may lower the risk of atherosclerosis in the arteries of the legs and neck. Good sources of flavonoids include tea, apples, pears, peaches, and oranges.

MIND diet may slow cognitive decline

A 2024 study suggested that closely following the MIND diet, which emphasizes plant-based foods and limited animal products and saturated fats, may slow cognitive decline compared to other eating patterns.

Beyond the milestone: Health goals for your 50s onward

Setting health goals can help people in their 50s avoid developing a chronic condition that can hamper healthy aging. Goals can include improving balance through various exercises; learning a new skill to improve brain sharpness; seeking age-appropriate cancer screenings, such as for colorectal, cervical, and breast cancers; prioritizing bone health by boosting calcium and vitamin D intake and weight-bearing exercise; maintaining muscle strength through strength and resistance training; and paying closer attention to diet.

A healthy diet may help keep prostate cancer growth in check

A 2024 study suggests that men who follow active surveillance for their low-grade prostate cancer may reduce the risk of their cancer becoming more aggressive if they maintain a healthier diet, which can help reduce inflammation.

Health benefits of ginger and simple ways to incorporate this zesty root into your diet

Gatorade. Liquid IV. Do you need extra electrolytes?

Eggs, protein, and cholesterol: How to make eggs part of a heart-healthy diet

