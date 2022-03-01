Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Headache Archive
Articles
The worst headache of your life
At any given time, up to 15 million people in the United States are believed to have brain aneurysms. Most of the time, brain aneurysms don't cause any problems. However, they do rupture in about 30,000 people each year. When an aneurysm leaks or bursts, it increases pressure in the skull, causing damage, swelling, fluid buildup, and sudden, severe head pain unlike any other headache. It's a life-threatening medical emergency and needs to be investigated at an emergency department immediately.
Which migraine medications are most helpful?
Many medications claim to relieve migraine pain, but some are more helpful than others. In a large study looking at real-world data on 25 drugs, migraine sufferers rated the most and least helpful options.
Do children get migraine headaches? What parents need to know
Headaches are very common in children and teens. We don't tend to think about children getting migraines, but by age 10 one in 20 children has had one. Symptoms may differ from adults and it's important for parents to understand triggers, helpful treatments, and possible red flags.
Women with migraines more likely to have pregnancy complications
A 2023 study suggests that women who have migraine headaches before pregnancy may have higher risks of pregnancy complications that could threaten their health or that of their babies.
Battling a "brain storm"
Migraines, which affect nearly 40 million Americans, are likely vastly underdiagnosed and undertreated. Women are three times more likely to get migraines than men, and hormones appear to be a major trigger. Other triggers include stress, disrupted sleep patterns, hunger or dehydration, certain foods or medications, and bright lights or loud noise. Newer medications are more targeted and pose fewer side effects. They include CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) blockers, more effective nasal sprays, and green light therapy.
How can I tell if I have a concussion?
Concussions occur when the brain bumps or twists inside the skull after a blow to the head. Signs of concussion include headache, eye pain or fatigue, neck pain or stiffness, imbalance, impaired depth perception, difficulty remembering, or sleep pattern changes.
You don't say? The scoop on ice cream headaches
A cold-stimulus headaches, or "brain freeze," happens after a person eats or drinks something very cold. It causes a sharp pain that centers on the forehead and usually lasts several seconds. Taking smaller bites and chewing slowly can ward off this reaction.
How can I stop grinding my teeth when I'm asleep?
Teeth-grinding during sleep is common. People with the habit may wake up with sore teeth, headache, or earache. Over time, it can lead to broken teeth or jaw pain and clicking. A dentist can create a fitted mouth guard or prescribe muscle relaxants.
Struggling with migraine hangovers? Read this
Migraines can last hours or days and span several distinct phases. A post-headache phase leaves as many as four out of five migraine sufferers feeling like they have a hangover. Experts recommend different approaches to help ward off lingering symptoms depending on their intensity.
Can dehydration cause headaches?
Some people are much more prone than others to headaches related to dehydration. People who are more susceptible can avoid the headaches by making sure they drink enough fluids daily.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up