Headache Archive

Articles

Read More about The worst headache of your life
The worst headache of your life

The worst headache of your life

At any given time, up to 15 million people in the United States are believed to have brain aneurysms. Most of the time, brain aneurysms don't cause any problems. However, they do rupture in about 30,000 people each year. When an aneurysm leaks or bursts, it increases pressure in the skull, causing damage, swelling, fluid buildup, and sudden, severe head pain unlike any other headache. It's a life-threatening medical emergency and needs to be investigated at an emergency department immediately.

Read More about Which migraine medications are most helpful?
Which migraine medications are most helpful?

Which migraine medications are most helpful?

Many medications claim to relieve migraine pain, but some are more helpful than others. In a large study looking at real-world data on 25 drugs, migraine sufferers rated the most and least helpful options.

Read More about Do children get migraine headaches? What parents need to know
Do children get migraine headaches? What parents need to know

Do children get migraine headaches? What parents need to know

Headaches are very common in children and teens. We don't tend to think about children getting migraines, but by age 10 one in 20 children has had one. Symptoms may differ from adults and it's important for parents to understand triggers, helpful treatments, and possible red flags.

Read More about Women with migraines more likely to have pregnancy complications
Women with migraines more likely to have pregnancy complications

Women with migraines more likely to have pregnancy complications

A 2023 study suggests that women who have migraine headaches before pregnancy may have higher risks of pregnancy complications that could threaten their health or that of their babies.

Read More about Battling a "brain storm"
Battling a

Battling a "brain storm"

Migraines, which affect nearly 40 million Americans, are likely vastly underdiagnosed and undertreated. Women are three times more likely to get migraines than men, and hormones appear to be a major trigger. Other triggers include stress, disrupted sleep patterns, hunger or dehydration, certain foods or medications, and bright lights or loud noise. Newer medications are more targeted and pose fewer side effects. They include CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) blockers, more effective nasal sprays, and green light therapy.

Read More about How can I tell if I have a concussion?
How can I tell if I have a concussion?

How can I tell if I have a concussion?

Concussions occur when the brain bumps or twists inside the skull after a blow to the head. Signs of concussion include headache, eye pain or fatigue, neck pain or stiffness, imbalance, impaired depth perception, difficulty remembering, or sleep pattern changes.

Read More about You don't say? The scoop on ice cream headaches
You don't say? The scoop on ice cream headaches

You don't say? The scoop on ice cream headaches

A cold-stimulus headaches, or "brain freeze," happens after a person eats or drinks something very cold. It causes a sharp pain that centers on the forehead and usually lasts several seconds. Taking smaller bites and chewing slowly can ward off this reaction.

Read More about How can I stop grinding my teeth when I'm asleep?
How can I stop grinding my teeth when I'm asleep?

How can I stop grinding my teeth when I'm asleep?

Teeth-grinding during sleep is common. People with the habit may wake up with sore teeth, headache, or earache. Over time, it can lead to broken teeth or jaw pain and clicking. A dentist can create a fitted mouth guard or prescribe muscle relaxants.

Read More about Struggling with migraine hangovers? Read this
Struggling with migraine hangovers? Read this

Struggling with migraine hangovers? Read this

Migraines can last hours or days and span several distinct phases. A post-headache phase leaves as many as four out of five migraine sufferers feeling like they have a hangover. Experts recommend different approaches to help ward off lingering symptoms depending on their intensity.

Read More about Can dehydration cause headaches?
Can dehydration cause headaches?

Can dehydration cause headaches?

Some people are much more prone than others to headaches related to dehydration. People who are more susceptible can avoid the headaches by making sure they drink enough fluids daily.

Result 1 - 10 of 92

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.