At any given time, up to 15 million people in the United States are believed to have brain aneurysms. Most of the time, brain aneurysms don't cause any problems. However, they do rupture in about 30,000 people each year. When an aneurysm leaks or bursts, it increases pressure in the skull, causing damage, swelling, fluid buildup, and sudden, severe head pain unlike any other headache. It's a life-threatening medical emergency and needs to be investigated at an emergency department immediately.