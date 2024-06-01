Heart Health
Migraine and cardiovascular disease: What's the link?
The connections include overlapping symptoms and possible treatment-related risks.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
What do cardiovascular disease and migraines have in common? For one, both conditions involve changes in blood vessels, blood flow, and inflammation. Another link: migraine sufferers younger than 45 who experience odd visual or physical sensations prior to the headache (see "What is a migraine aura?") may face an increased risk of stroke. Finally, the most common and effective class of drugs to treat migraine, triptans, have been linked to a higher risk of stroke and heart attack in people at risk for those cardiovascular conditions.
But if you're among the one in six people who copes with these debilitating, painful headaches, there's reassuring news: both of those risks are extremely small. Read on for more perspective, plus advice for migraine sufferers.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
