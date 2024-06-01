Migraine and cardiovascular disease: What's the link?

What do cardiovascular disease and migraines have in common? For one, both conditions involve changes in blood vessels, blood flow, and inflammation. Another link: migraine sufferers younger than 45 who experience odd visual or physical sensations prior to the headache (see "What is a migraine aura?") may face an increased risk of stroke. Finally, the most common and effective class of drugs to treat migraine, triptans, have been linked to a higher risk of stroke and heart attack in people at risk for those cardiovascular conditions.

But if you're among the one in six people who copes with these debilitating, painful headaches, there's reassuring news: both of those risks are extremely small. Read on for more perspective, plus advice for migraine sufferers.