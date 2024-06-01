Women's Health
Migraines plus early menopause symptoms may add up to cardiovascular risks
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Women who cope with a combination of migraine headaches and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats may face higher risks of heart disease or stroke in midlife, a new analysis suggests.
The study, published in the March 2024 issue of Menopause, tracked 15 years of data from nearly 2,000 women who were 18 to 30 years old at the study's start. Participants who reported having migraines and persistent "vasomotor symptoms" — the medical term describing hot flashes and night sweats — earlier in adulthood were 51% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease over the next 15 years when compared with women who seldom or never experienced the same problems. Stroke risk was even higher — 70% — among women with migraines and persistent vasomotor symptoms over the study period.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.