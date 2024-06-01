Women's Health

Migraines plus early menopause symptoms may add up to cardiovascular risks

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

photo of a woman experiencing headache pain, sitting on a couch holding her hands to her temples

Women who cope with a combination of migraine headaches and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats may face higher risks of heart disease or stroke in midlife, a new analysis suggests.

The study, published in the March 2024 issue of Menopause, tracked 15 years of data from nearly 2,000 women who were 18 to 30 years old at the study's start. Participants who reported having migraines and persistent "vasomotor symptoms" — the medical term describing hot flashes and night sweats — earlier in adulthood were 51% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease over the next 15 years when compared with women who seldom or never experienced the same problems. Stroke risk was even higher — 70% — among women with migraines and persistent vasomotor symptoms over the study period.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals.
About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
