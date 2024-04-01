Diseases & Conditions

The worst headache of your life

In some people, sudden, excruciating headache pain could signal a leaking or burst aneurysm.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

illustration of a person holding their hands to the sides of the head in pain, everything is blue except the brain, which is glowing orange and visible through the person's translucent headA terrible headache, like a migraine, can ruin your day and sideline you from activities. But the "worst headache of your life" is potentially much more dangerous. It's known as a "thunderclap headache" when the pain intensity surges within seconds to minutes. This worrisome symptom can be caused by a brain aneurysm — a weak spot on a brain artery that bulges like a little bubble on a hose.

If that bubble ever leaks or bursts, it causes sudden, severe pain and bleeding that can be life-threatening. It requires an immediate call to 911.

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years.
About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard Health Letter.
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Headache

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

