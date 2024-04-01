A terrible headache, like a migraine, can ruin your day and sideline you from activities. But the "worst headache of your life" is potentially much more dangerous. It's known as a "thunderclap headache" when the pain intensity surges within seconds to minutes. This worrisome symptom can be caused by a brain aneurysm — a weak spot on a brain artery that bulges like a little bubble on a hose.

If that bubble ever leaks or bursts, it causes sudden, severe pain and bleeding that can be life-threatening. It requires an immediate call to 911.