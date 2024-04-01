Diseases & Conditions
The worst headache of your life
In some people, sudden, excruciating headache pain could signal a leaking or burst aneurysm.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
A terrible headache, like a migraine, can ruin your day and sideline you from activities. But the "worst headache of your life" is potentially much more dangerous. It's known as a "thunderclap headache" when the pain intensity surges within seconds to minutes. This worrisome symptom can be caused by a brain aneurysm — a weak spot on a brain artery that bulges like a little bubble on a hose.
If that bubble ever leaks or bursts, it causes sudden, severe pain and bleeding that can be life-threatening. It requires an immediate call to 911.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.