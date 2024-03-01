Erectile dysfunction (ED) Archive

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Read More about 5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction
5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction

5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction
Read More about Need a prescription for an ED medication? What to know about BlueChew, hims, Roman, and other online ED medication retailers
Need a prescription for an ED medication? What to know about BlueChew, hims, Roman, and other online ED medication retailers

Need a prescription for an ED medication? What to know about BlueChew, hims, Roman, and other online ED medication retailers
Read More about Nondrug approaches to improve erectile function
Nondrug approaches to improve erectile function

Nondrug approaches to improve erectile function

Erectile dysfunction pills have helped millions of men continue to enjoy an active sex life. However, they may not work for all men, and others may not like being dependent on the medication or are bothered by side effects, such as headaches, flushing, upset stomach, or dizziness. In these cases, men may benefit from nondrug options, such as increasing aerobic exercise, adopting a plant-based diet, performing Kegel exercises, and using sexual aids that help them get and keep erections.

Read More about Under-the-radar heart risks
Under-the-radar heart risks

Under-the-radar heart risks

Research has shown that men can have a higher risk for heart attacks and strokes if they suffer from certain medical conditions that might seem unrelated to heart disease. These conditions include erectile dysfunction, gum disease, peripheral artery disease, and urinary tract infections. Many factors that contribute to heart disease like inflammation and fatty deposits in the arteries are involved in these other conditions.

Read More about Choosing erectile dysfunction drugs
Choosing erectile dysfunction drugs

Choosing erectile dysfunction drugs

There are four main FDA-approved erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs: sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), vardenafil, and avanafil (Stendra). While all ED drugs work the same way, they differ in how quickly they act (from 15 to 45 minutes) and how long the effect lasts (from six to 36 hours). Which one is the best choice for a man depends on his lifestyle and whether he takes medication that ED drugs may interfere with.

Read More about Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk

In a 2024 study, men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction who took popular PDE5 inhibitors to treat their condition had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's than men who didn't use medication.

Read More about Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction
Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction

Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction

A 2023 study found that men who exercised for 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week saw more improvement in mild or moderate erectile dysfunction (ED) compared with men who did not exercise. The improvement was similar to that provided by common ED drugs.

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