Erectile dysfunction pills have helped millions of men continue to enjoy an active sex life. However, they may not work for all men, and others may not like being dependent on the medication or are bothered by side effects, such as headaches, flushing, upset stomach, or dizziness. In these cases, men may benefit from nondrug options, such as increasing aerobic exercise, adopting a plant-based diet, performing Kegel exercises, and using sexual aids that help them get and keep erections.