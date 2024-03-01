Men's Health
Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction
In the journals
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
If you are concerned about the potential side effects of erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and you're looking for an alternative treatment, try doing more aerobic exercise.
Researchers reviewed 11 randomized controlled trials involving more than 1,000 men with mild or moderate ED. They found that men who regularly exercised for 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week saw more improvement in their ED compared with men who did not exercise. They also found that the worse a man's ED, the more exercise helped. The men participated in aerobic exercise like walking, running, and cycling.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.