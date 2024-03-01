Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction

If you are concerned about the potential side effects of erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and you're looking for an alternative treatment, try doing more aerobic exercise.

Researchers reviewed 11 randomized controlled trials involving more than 1,000 men with mild or moderate ED. They found that men who regularly exercised for 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week saw more improvement in their ED compared with men who did not exercise. They also found that the worse a man's ED, the more exercise helped. The men participated in aerobic exercise like walking, running, and cycling.