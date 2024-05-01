Men's Health

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Another benefit to taking erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs? They may help lower your risk for Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Feb. 27, 2024, in Neurology. Researchers studied the health records of approximately 270,000 men who were diagnosed with ED between 2000 and 2017. The men's average age at diagnosis was 58. Over a median period of about five years after diagnosis, men who took any of the ED drugs known as PDE5 inhibitors — sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), vardenafil, and avanafil (Stendra) — were less likely to have an Alzheimer's diagnosis than those who didn't take one of the drugs.

How may these drugs help? These ED medications appear to increase brain blood flow, and they may reduce brain inflammation associated with developing Alzheimer's disease. While the results only show a link between taking PDE5 inhibitors and lower dementia risk, the findings align with similar studies, according to the researchers. While the potential for brain benefits is enticing, much more research is needed before concluding that any of these ED drugs might help maintain cognitive fitness.

About the Author

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
About the Reviewer

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
