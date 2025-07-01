How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Ear, nose, and throat Archive
Articles
Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try
When you have a cold, it's normal to feel mucus sitting at the back of your throat, and to have the urge to clear it. Typically this sensation lasts just a few days, but what happens if it lingers for weeks or months?
People with diabetes face higher risk of hearing loss
A 2025 analysis found hearing loss in 41% to 72% of people with diabetes, which was, on average, more than four times as often as in people without diabetes. People whose diabetes was less well controlled had greater hearing loss. Diabetes lasting 10 years or more doubled the risk.
Why might women's voices change with age?
People's voices can change due to age-related vocal cord changes. Women's voices can also get deeper due to a decline in estrogen. Other factors that contribute to voice changes in older adults include weakening muscles in the lungs, which dampen the ability to speak loudly.
Ototoxic drugs: Medications that may harm hearing
The term ototoxicity describes inner ear damage from drugs that can cause tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and affect hearing and sometimes balance. Medications more likely to cause ototoxicity include aspirin; the antibiotics azithromycin and clarithromycin; certain chemotherapy drugs; loop diuretics such as furosemide (Lasix); and some biologics. These drugs can damage hearing by injuring hairlike projections in the inner ear. People taking ototoxic drugs should get their hearing tested before, during, and after using the drug.
Tips to cope when hearing hurts
Hyperacusis describes sensitivity to some or all sounds, no matter the volume. Depending on the person, sounds might be uncomfortably loud; cause pain in the ear, head, or another part of the body; trigger negative emotional responses; or make someone dizzy. These reactions might be due to irritated or overactive nerve fibers or muscles in the ear. While doctors have few treatments for hyperacusis, certain strategies help, such as avoiding sound triggers, wearing hearing protection, and engaging in sound therapy.
Is there finally a way to measure tinnitus?
Havard researchers have identified biomarkers that appear to capture tinnitus severity for the first time. Scientists made the connection after analyzing the facial responses and pupil dilation of study participants as they listened to pleasant, neutral, or unpleasant sounds. The findings, when fed to a computer model, accurately predicted the severity of symptoms participants had reported on questionnaires. Scientists hope the biomarkers will lead to tools that gauge tinnitus severity and treatment effectiveness.
Do I need to clean my ears?
Earwax should be removed only if it causes problems with hearing, ringing in the ears, or an earache. To unblock the wax, people can use an over-the-counter ear-cleaning treatment to flush it out. If this is not successful, see your doctor.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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