The term ototoxicity describes inner ear damage from drugs that can cause tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and affect hearing and sometimes balance. Medications more likely to cause ototoxicity include aspirin; the antibiotics azithromycin and clarithromycin; certain chemotherapy drugs; loop diuretics such as furosemide (Lasix); and some biologics. These drugs can damage hearing by injuring hairlike projections in the inner ear. People taking ototoxic drugs should get their hearing tested before, during, and after using the drug.