How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Cognitive fitness Archive
Articles
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
A Harvard study of over 159,000 people found that following any of six healthy diets-especially the DASH diet-was linked to significantly better cognitive function in later life, with the strongest benefits seen in those who were following a healthy diet in middle age.
Helping with grandchildren may stave off cognitive decline
A 2026 study suggested that helping care for grandchildren can offer cognitive benefits, helping older adults maintain stronger memory and language skills. Grandmothers who helped with childcare-related tasks also showed less overall cognitive decline over time than non-caregiving peers.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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