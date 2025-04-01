Several tools can help people with incontinence stay dry and comfortable. Tools can include medications; basic supplies, such as protection pads, leakproof underwear, adaptive clothing, and portable urinals; bedwetting alarms; and bathroom locator apps. Some of the most important tools aren't pills or gadgets, but strategies-such as controlling underlying conditions that can lead to incontinence (such as diabetes), weight loss, lifestyle or behavioral changes, and pelvic floor training.