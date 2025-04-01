Bladder health and disorders Archive

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Read More about Waking up to urinate at night affects blood pressure
Waking up to urinate at night affects blood pressure

Waking up to urinate at night affects blood pressure

A 2025 study finds that among people with high blood pressure, waking up from sleep to urinate is closely linked to elevated blood pressure during sleep.

Read More about Antibiotic-free fixes for recurrent UTIs
Antibiotic-free fixes for recurrent UTIs

Antibiotic-free fixes for recurrent UTIs

About 60% of women will develop a urinary tract infection (UTI) sometime during their lives, and more than a quarter of this group will cope with recurrent UTIs. Long-term antibiotic use for UTIs can lead to antibiotic resistance and make side effects more likely.

Read More about The incontinence tool kit
The incontinence tool kit

The incontinence tool kit

Several tools can help people with incontinence stay dry and comfortable. Tools can include medications; basic supplies, such as protection pads, leakproof underwear, adaptive clothing, and portable urinals; bedwetting alarms; and bathroom locator apps. Some of the most important tools aren't pills or gadgets, but strategies-such as controlling underlying conditions that can lead to incontinence (such as diabetes), weight loss, lifestyle or behavioral changes, and pelvic floor training.

Read More about Men and urinary tract infections
Men and urinary tract infections

Men and urinary tract infections

Although urinary tract infections (UTIs) are far more common in women, men can also get them. Signs and symptoms include frequent urination, burning or tingling during or just after urination, cloudy urine with a strong odor, or blood in the urine. UTIs can be treated with antibiotics.

Read More about Menopause symptoms that may surprise you: What to watch for during perimenopause
Menopause symptoms that may surprise you: What to watch for during perimenopause

Menopause symptoms that may surprise you: What to watch for during perimenopause
Read More about Interstitial cystitis
Interstitial cystitis

Interstitial cystitis
Read More about Bedwetting (enuresis)
Bedwetting (enuresis)

Bedwetting (enuresis)
Read More about Urinary incontinence
Urinary incontinence

Urinary incontinence
Read More about UTI in older women: Why postmenopausal women are susceptible to urinary tract infection, and what to do about it
UTI in older women: Why postmenopausal women are susceptible to urinary tract infection, and what to do about it

UTI in older women: Why postmenopausal women are susceptible to urinary tract infection, and what to do about it
Read More about Pelvic floor SOS
Pelvic floor SOS

Pelvic floor SOS

An estimated six in 10 women will at some point experience symptoms from pelvic floor weakness. Risk factors include pregnancy (especially with vaginal delivery), chronic constipation, family history, smoking, aging, menopause, obesity, chronic coughing, and occupations involving heavy lifting. Women with pelvic floor weakness may experience signs such as leaking urine, having trouble using a tampon, being unable to fully empty their bladder or rectum, and feeling a bulge in their vagina.

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