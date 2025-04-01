How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Bladder health and disorders Archive
Articles
Waking up to urinate at night affects blood pressure
A 2025 study finds that among people with high blood pressure, waking up from sleep to urinate is closely linked to elevated blood pressure during sleep.
Antibiotic-free fixes for recurrent UTIs
About 60% of women will develop a urinary tract infection (UTI) sometime during their lives, and more than a quarter of this group will cope with recurrent UTIs. Long-term antibiotic use for UTIs can lead to antibiotic resistance and make side effects more likely.
The incontinence tool kit
Several tools can help people with incontinence stay dry and comfortable. Tools can include medications; basic supplies, such as protection pads, leakproof underwear, adaptive clothing, and portable urinals; bedwetting alarms; and bathroom locator apps. Some of the most important tools aren't pills or gadgets, but strategies-such as controlling underlying conditions that can lead to incontinence (such as diabetes), weight loss, lifestyle or behavioral changes, and pelvic floor training.
Men and urinary tract infections
Although urinary tract infections (UTIs) are far more common in women, men can also get them. Signs and symptoms include frequent urination, burning or tingling during or just after urination, cloudy urine with a strong odor, or blood in the urine. UTIs can be treated with antibiotics.
Pelvic floor SOS
An estimated six in 10 women will at some point experience symptoms from pelvic floor weakness. Risk factors include pregnancy (especially with vaginal delivery), chronic constipation, family history, smoking, aging, menopause, obesity, chronic coughing, and occupations involving heavy lifting. Women with pelvic floor weakness may experience signs such as leaking urine, having trouble using a tampon, being unable to fully empty their bladder or rectum, and feeling a bulge in their vagina.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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