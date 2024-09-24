Climate change is causing longer, more intense allergy seasons, with increased amounts of pollen. This might make it harder for people to predict when their allergies might crank up, when to begin preparing for them, and how to discern the difference between allergy symptoms and upper respiratory illness. Strategies to cope include noting daily pollen counts, staying indoors when counts are high, checking with a doctor about new or worsening symptoms, and wearing a mask when outside for more than a few minutes.