Finding Mental Health Support: Where to Start
Find support options, understand your rights, and take steps toward better mental health.
Supporting Your Mental Wellness
Discover tools and practices to problem-solve, build resilience, manage stress, explore what brings you joy, and identify what makes you who you are.
The Brain-Body Loop: What is It?
Understand how your physical and mental health interact and influence each other.
Friendships & Relationships
Build healthy relationships that support your mental wellness and sense of belonging.
Mental Wellness Basics
Learn what mental wellness is, how to support a young person as they navigate transition points, and where to get help.
Health Care & School Resources
Understand the types of resources available and how to effectively access them.
Family Dynamics
Learn how to talk with and support everyone in a family when one member is struggling.
Caring for Your Teen and for Yourself
Explore ways to support a young person and get emotional and practical support for yourself, too.
Crisis & Helpline Resources
Learn where to get immediate support when you need someone to talk to now.