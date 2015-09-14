Cholesterol Resource Center
Welcome to our Cholesterol Resource Center.
|
For more information about cholesterol, see our Special Health Report on Managing Your Cholesterol.
Ask the Harvard Doc
- Can LDL be too low?
- Do I need my liver function tested after I start a statin?
- Why I'm not prescribing statins for all my patients
-
Treatment
- Studies support broader use of cholesterol-lowering statins
- PCSK9 inhibitors: a major advance in cholesterol-lowering drug therapy
- Combination of a cholesterol-lowering statin and ezetimibe lowers risk of a heart attack or stroke
- "Advanced" cholesterol testing, is it for you?
- A promising new treatment for high triglycerides
- Know your triglycerides
Diet
- The type of fat you eat matters!
- Rethinking Cholesterol
- 5 foods that fight high cholesterol
- 3 diet changes to help lower cholesterol levels
- How to lower your cholesterol without drugs
- Panel suggests that dietary guidelines stop warning about cholesterol in food
- Avocado a day keeps the cholesterol at bay
- Eggs and your health
- The truth about fats: the good, the bad, and the in-between
Take our Cholesterol Quiz
Video
For "bad" cholesterol, lower is better; dual drug therapy may help
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.