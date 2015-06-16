For "bad" cholesterol, lower is better; dual drug therapy may help
High cholesterol, in particular high low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the so-called bad cholesterol, is a key cause of heart disease. A large clinical trial called IMPROVE-IT set out in 2005 to answer two key questions about LDL:
- How low should drug therapy drive LDL?
- Can drugs other than statins, the gold standard for lowering cholesterol, help?
The results of IMPROVE-IT were recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, Editor in Chief of the Harvard Heart Letter, talked about the significance of the IMPROVE-IT findings with Dr. Christopher P. Cannon, the trial's lead investigator, and Dr. John A. Jarcho, an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.