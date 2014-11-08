Heart Health

3 diet changes to help lower cholesterol levels

high cholesterol diet changes

By lowering your blood LDL ("bad") cholesterol level, even if it is normal, you help reduce your chances of having a heart attack. It's especially important if the LDL level is above 130 milligrams per deciliter. For every 10% drop in your cholesterol level, your heart attack risk potentially falls by 20% to 30%.

There are several steps you can take to lower your cholesterol level, like losing weight if needed, being more active, and choosing healthy foods. Here are three simple steps toward a healthier, cholesterol-lowering diet:

·       Choose healthy fats. Limit saturated fats, which increase unhealthy LDL levels, and steer clear of trans fats, which both raise LDL and lower protective HDL. Instead, substitute healthier unsaturated fats found in fish, nuts, and vegetable oils.

·       Go with whole grains. Whole-grain breads, pastas, and cereals help prevent a blood sugar roller coaster and make you feel full longer. Many of these foods contain fiber that can help lower LDL levels.

·       Make other healthy choices. Eat more fruits and vegetables. Ideally substitute these for processed foods and sweets. Opt for low-fat yogurt and pick brands that are not loaded with sugar.

If lifestyle changes don't get your cholesterol to a healthy level, ask your doctor if a cholesterol-lowering drug makes sense for you.

For more on how to reduce your health risks from heart disease to dementia, buy Men's Health Fifty and Forward, a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Cholesterol Nutrition

