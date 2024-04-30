Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Michael Craig Miller was Editor in Chief of the Harvard Mental Health Letter from August 2000 to March 2012. Published monthly, the Harvard Mental Health Letter was read widely by professionals and nonprofessionals alike. Dr. Miller’s writing on mental health topics has appeared in Newsweek, The Boston Globe, and in syndicated articles that appear in newspapers nationwide. He has appeared as a commentator on the Today show, The Martha Stewart Show, ABC News, CNN, and NPR, and for media outlets in the Boston area. In practice for more than 30 years, Dr Miller is a member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School and on the medical staff at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.