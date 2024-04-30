photo of Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Michael Craig Miller was Editor in Chief of the Harvard Mental Health Letter from August 2000 to March 2012. Published monthly, the Harvard Mental Health Letter was read widely by professionals and nonprofessionals alike. Dr. Miller’s writing on mental health topics has appeared in Newsweek, The Boston Globe, and in syndicated articles that appear in newspapers nationwide. He has appeared as a commentator on the Today show, The Martha Stewart Show, ABC News, CNN, and NPR, and for media outlets in the Boston area. In practice for more than 30 years, Dr Miller is a member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School and on the medical staff at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Posts by Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

New depression screening guidelines outline very helpful, yet achievable goals featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

New depression screening guidelines outline very helpful, yet achievable goals
The truth about altruism featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

The truth about altruism
If you think you’re depressed, don’t wait — find out featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

If you think you’re depressed, don’t wait — find out
Germanwings Flight 9525 shows the limits of predicting human violence featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Germanwings Flight 9525 shows the limits of predicting human violence
For fans, World Series is a marathon, not a sprint featured image

Exercise & Fitness

For fans, World Series is a marathon, not a sprint
Healing from emotional trauma after the Marathon bombing featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Healing from emotional trauma after the Marathon bombing
Can you become addicted to chocolate? featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Can you become addicted to chocolate?
Seasonal affective disorder: bring on the light featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Seasonal affective disorder: bring on the light
In praise of gratitude featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

In praise of gratitude
Metacognitive therapy: a possible new approach for ADHD? featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Metacognitive therapy: a possible new approach for ADHD?
Magnetic stimulation: a new approach to treating depression? featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Magnetic stimulation: a new approach to treating depression?
When are obsessions and compulsions in children a problem? featured image

Child & Teen Health

When are obsessions and compulsions in children a problem?
Study says ADHD drugs do not boost heart risk in kids featured image

Child & Teen Health

Study says ADHD drugs do not boost heart risk in kids
Being mindful can help ease stress featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Being mindful can help ease stress
Procrastination featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Procrastination
Kids and social media: Guidance for parents featured image

Child & Teen Health

Kids and social media: Guidance for parents
FDA panel finds no link between artificial food colorings and hyperactivity in most children featured image

Child & Teen Health

FDA panel finds no link between artificial food colorings and hyperactivity in most children
Meditation helps manage stress and other tips from Harvard Medical School featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Meditation helps manage stress and other tips from Harvard Medical School
The Tucson shooting and mental illness featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

The Tucson shooting and mental illness
More on Brain Injury in the NFL featured image

Exercise & Fitness

More on Brain Injury in the NFL
1 in 10 Americans Depressed featured image

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

1 in 10 Americans Depressed
Hitch on Cancer featured image

Cancer

Hitch on Cancer
Did Lou Gehrig have Lou Gehrig’s Disease? featured image

Men's Health

Did Lou Gehrig have Lou Gehrig’s Disease?
Concussions in Football featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Concussions in Football
