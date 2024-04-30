Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Michael Craig Miller was Editor in Chief of the Harvard Mental Health Letter from August 2000 to March 2012. Published monthly, the Harvard Mental Health Letter was read widely by professionals and nonprofessionals alike. Dr. Miller’s writing on mental health topics has appeared in Newsweek, The Boston Globe, and in syndicated articles that appear in newspapers nationwide. He has appeared as a commentator on the Today show, The Martha Stewart Show, ABC News, CNN, and NPR, and for media outlets in the Boston area. In practice for more than 30 years, Dr Miller is a member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School and on the medical staff at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Posts by Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
New depression screening guidelines outline very helpful, yet achievable goals
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
The truth about altruism
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
If you think you’re depressed, don’t wait — find out
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Germanwings Flight 9525 shows the limits of predicting human violence
Exercise & Fitness
For fans, World Series is a marathon, not a sprint
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Healing from emotional trauma after the Marathon bombing
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Can you become addicted to chocolate?
Diseases & Conditions
Seasonal affective disorder: bring on the light
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
In praise of gratitude
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Metacognitive therapy: a possible new approach for ADHD?
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Magnetic stimulation: a new approach to treating depression?
Child & Teen Health
When are obsessions and compulsions in children a problem?
Child & Teen Health
Study says ADHD drugs do not boost heart risk in kids
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Being mindful can help ease stress
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Procrastination
Child & Teen Health
Kids and social media: Guidance for parents
Child & Teen Health
FDA panel finds no link between artificial food colorings and hyperactivity in most children
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Meditation helps manage stress and other tips from Harvard Medical School
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
The Tucson shooting and mental illness
Exercise & Fitness
More on Brain Injury in the NFL
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
1 in 10 Americans Depressed
Cancer
Hitch on Cancer
Men's Health
Did Lou Gehrig have Lou Gehrig’s Disease?
Exercise & Fitness
Concussions in Football
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?