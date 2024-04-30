Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. John Ross is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and practices hospital medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is the author of Shakespeare’s Tremor and Orwell’s Cough: Diagnosing the Medical Groans and Last Gasps of Ten Great Writers, and is one of the editors of the textbook Principles and Practice of Hospital Medicine.
Posts by John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Diseases & Conditions
Poliovirus in wastewater: Should we be concerned?
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Bad flu season predicted — did you get your shot?
Diseases & Conditions
Chronic Lyme arthritis: A mystery solved?
Diseases & Conditions
Measles: The forgotten killer
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Is hand sanitizer better at preventing the flu than soap and water?
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Ticked off: America’s quiet epidemic of tickborne diseases
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
The bacterial horror of hot-air hand dryers
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
This year’s flu season: Public health catastrophe or par for the course?
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Is the “full course of antibiotics” full of baloney?
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Charles Darwin, Chagas’ disease, and the killer kissing bugs of California
Cancer
E-cigarettes: Good news, bad news
John Ross, MD, FIDSA
What the rise of Zika (and other viruses) might tell us about our planet
Child & Teen Health
What you need to know about Zika virus
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?