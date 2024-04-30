photo of John Ross, MD, FIDSA

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. John Ross is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and practices hospital medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is the author of Shakespeare’s Tremor and Orwell’s Cough: Diagnosing the Medical Groans and Last Gasps of Ten Great Writers, and is one of the editors of the textbook Principles and Practice of Hospital Medicine.

Posts by John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Poliovirus in wastewater: Should we be concerned? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Poliovirus in wastewater: Should we be concerned?
Bad flu season predicted — did you get your shot? featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Bad flu season predicted — did you get your shot?
Chronic Lyme arthritis: A mystery solved? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Chronic Lyme arthritis: A mystery solved?
Measles: The forgotten killer featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Measles: The forgotten killer
Is hand sanitizer better at preventing the flu than soap and water? featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Is hand sanitizer better at preventing the flu than soap and water?
Ticked off: America’s quiet epidemic of tickborne diseases featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Ticked off: America’s quiet epidemic of tickborne diseases
The bacterial horror of hot-air hand dryers featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

The bacterial horror of hot-air hand dryers
This year’s flu season: Public health catastrophe or par for the course? featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

This year’s flu season: Public health catastrophe or par for the course?
Is the “full course of antibiotics” full of baloney? featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Is the “full course of antibiotics” full of baloney?
Charles Darwin, Chagas’ disease, and the killer kissing bugs of California featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

Charles Darwin, Chagas’ disease, and the killer kissing bugs of California
E-cigarettes: Good news, bad news featured image

Cancer

E-cigarettes: Good news, bad news
What the rise of Zika (and other viruses) might tell us about our planet featured image

John Ross, MD, FIDSA

What the rise of Zika (and other viruses) might tell us about our planet
What you need to know about Zika virus featured image

Child & Teen Health

What you need to know about Zika virus
