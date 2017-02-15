Harvard Health Blog

Charles Darwin, Chagas’ disease, and the killer kissing bugs of California

chagas-2
By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRossMD

It is possible, although very unusual, to get Chagas’ disease in the United States. The medical journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases recently reported a case of Chagas’ disease acquired in California. A healthy 19-year-old student from the greater Los Angeles area donated blood, and tested positive for Chagas’ disease. (Blood donations in the United States are routinely screened for Chagas’ disease, as it is estimated that 300,000 Latin American immigrants in the United States have been infected with Trypanosoma cruzi.) He had never traveled to Latin America; his infection probably came from a kissing bug bite in his sleep during one of several camping trips in southern California. Tests showed no evidence of heart damage. He had a good response to four months of treatment with the anti-parasitic drug nifurtimox, although this drug gave him temporary side effects of anxiety and depression.

Kissing bugs are found in much of the United States. However, only kissing bugs in the southwest United States are highly likely to carry Trypanosoma cruzi. Kissing bugs in California and Texas may be especially likely to spread Chagas’ disease. In one study, 28% of kissing bugs from southern California and 55% of kissing bugs from northern California were carrying Trypanosoma cruzi. In the borderlands of south Texas, 57% of kissing bugs are infected with Trypanosoma cruzi.

The major reason why the spread of Chagas’ disease is rare in the United States is housing. Housing standards in the United States are generally higher than in affected parts of Latin America, and it is rare for kissing bugs to invade homes here. However, it is possible for kissing bugs to gain entry to American houses that are dilapidated, as happened in one case of human infection in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.  Bed bugs, which can transmit Chagas’ disease in laboratory experiments, are common in some parts in the U.S., but there is little evidence that they are an important real-world source of infection with Chagas’ disease.

Keeping Chagas’ disease at bay

There is an urgent need for more research into the spread and treatment of Chagas’ disease in the United States. The drugs used to treat Chagas’ disease are not well tolerated, and they are not effective in patients who have already developed heart damage. At present, your risk of getting infected with Chagas’ disease in the United States is very low, especially if your house or apartment is in good shape, and you avoid camping outside in the open. However, some scientists are worried that Chagas’ disease may become more common in the future. Increasing development in areas where kissing bugs are found may bring them in contact with humans more often. As well, the kissing bugs that carry Chagas’ disease could spread northward with climate change. As Darwin might observe, it’s an evolving situation.

About the Author

photo of John Ross, MD, FIDSA

John Ross, MD, FIDSA, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. John Ross is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and practices hospital medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is the author … See Full Bio
View all posts by John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How to stay healthy during a drought featured image

Staying Healthy

How to stay healthy during a drought
What is sepsis? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is sepsis?
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years featured image

Staying Healthy

Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
Infectious diseases

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.