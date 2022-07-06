Diseases & Conditions

Poliovirus in wastewater: Should we be concerned?

By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

The tip of a pink highlighter pen running over the word "Polio;" a few words from a definition of the illness are also shown

Polio is a potentially life-threatening or disabling illness that spreads from person to person. Thanks to vaccination, the United States has been polio-free since 1979, and the spread of this highly contagious disease has been interrupted in most countries. Yet on June 22, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency announced that it had detected poliovirus in a most unexpected place: the sewers of London.

Over the past several months, scientists at the agency repeatedly found poliovirus in London sewer water. The viruses were genetically similar, suggesting that they were the result of limited spread within a family or close-knit community. Just how concerned should all of us be about this news?

Health clues found in wastewater

Sampling of wastewater for genetic material from viruses is a powerful tool used by epidemiologists to track outbreaks of polio and other diseases. Surges in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in Boston wastewater have been highly predictive of COVID outbreaks. Wastewater may also help to detect the spread of influenza and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Poliovirus infection was once a common and dreaded disease. Most people with poliovirus either had no symptoms or mild gastroenteritis (stomach flu). But one in 100 people developed paralysis, or poliomyelitis. In half of the affected patients, this paralysis was permanent.

In the UK, wild poliovirus has been eliminated since 1984. Although great progress has been made in many parts of the world, complete eradication of polio has been elusive. Pakistan and Afghanistan have never been free from wild-type polio, and outbreaks have recently taken place in Malawi and Mozambique, countries which had previously eliminated polio.

The reasons for this backsliding are complex. Some contributing factors are diversion of scarce resources toward the COVID-19 pandemic, backlogs in vaccine manufacturing, anti-vaccine agitation, and violence directed at vaccine workers.

Another problem is vaccine-derived poliovirus. In the United States and most other countries, injections containing killed viruses are used. While these vaccines are safe, they are less effective than oral vaccines at breaking the chain of polio transmission. Oral vaccines stimulate long-lived immune responses in the lining of the intestines, where polioviruses replicate. Unfortunately, oral vaccines contain weakened but live viruses, which occasionally revert to a more dangerous form. In fact, the poliovirus found in London was a vaccine-derived strain that the infected individual had likely acquired from travel abroad.

Who is at risk for poliovirus stemming from this source?

Vaccine-derived viruses pose little risk to highly vaccinated populations, but they are able to spread in communities with low polio vaccination rates. In some cases, this can even cause paralytic disease. Because of these risks, steps are being taken to gradually phase out the use of oral polio vaccines.

If you're concerned about polio, the best protection against this disease is vaccination. Children should receive a full series of four shots of inactivated polio vaccine, given at specific intervals, that helps with developing immunity.

Nationwide, rates of childhood polio vaccination in the United States are still high (nearly 93%). However, some infectious disease experts worry that the weakening of vaccine mandates in some areas has created islands of vulnerability in this sea of immunity. Communities in the US with low childhood vaccination rates have been vulnerable to large measles outbreaks in recent years, and might also be vulnerable to polio outbreaks.

With few exceptions, adults who were fully vaccinated as kids do not need booster shots. These exceptions include travel to a country with active polio transmission, laboratory work with poliovirus, or providing health care to polio patients and their close contacts. A single lifetime booster dose of inactivated polio vaccine is adequate for these high-risk scenarios.

About the Author

photo of John Ross, MD, FIDSA

John Ross, MD, FIDSA, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. John Ross is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and practices hospital medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is the author … See Full Bio
View all posts by John Ross, MD, FIDSA
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How to stay healthy during a drought featured image

Staying Healthy

How to stay healthy during a drought
What is sepsis? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is sepsis?
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years featured image

Staying Healthy

Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
Infectious diseases Vaccinations

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.