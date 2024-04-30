Recent Blog Articles
Beverly Merz
Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Beverly Merz is Executive Editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch, a publication she helped start in 1993. Before coming to Harvard she was an Associate Editor of JAMA, Managing Editor with the Union of Concerned Scientists, and held editorial positions at Encyclopedia Britannica and World Book Encyclopedia. She was also a founding editor of Cardio, a newsmagazine for cardiologists and SusanLoveMD.org. Beverly has contributed to a variety of general and health publications including The New England Journal of Medicine, Good Housekeeping, and The Chicago Tribune. She is a graduate of The University of Colorado.
Posts by Beverly Merz
Mind & Mood
This is your brain on alcohol
Beverly Merz
Binge drinking continues to rise — particularly among women and seniors
Beverly Merz
An easy way to eat healthier this summer: Find a farmers’ market
Heart Health
Why your gums are so important to your health
Beverly Merz
Decline in dementia rate offers “cautious hope”
Cancer
The empowering potential of end-of-life care
Beverly Merz
Dissolvable tablets don’t work for people with severe allergies to grass pollen
Beverly Merz
Oral appliances may work for mild but not severe sleep apnea
Beverly Merz
Should alcoholic drinks come with calorie labels?
Beverly Merz
Precision medicine is coming, but not anytime soon
Heart Health
Sauna use linked to longer life, fewer fatal heart problems
Beverly Merz
Benzodiazepine use may raise risk of Alzheimer’s disease
