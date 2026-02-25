How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Preventive care Archive
Articles
How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?
Data from apps or wearable devices can help people spot patterns, track changes, and notice potential problems earlier-information that's valuable both between and during clinician appointments.
What's the difference between bifocals, trifocals, and progressive lenses?
Bifocals have two vision zones: the top helps with distance and the bottom for close viewing. Trifocals add a third zone in the middle for middle-distance tasks, such as computer work. Progressive lenses cover all distances, but with no lines in the lenses.
Tips for adjusting to bifocals and other specialty lenses
Adjusting to bifocals, trifocals, or progressive lenses can be challenging. Unlike traditional glasses, these versions include two or more vision zones. Because people use different parts of the lens for different tasks, objects can seem slightly distorted when they move their eyes.
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
Osteoporosis, age-related disc degeneration, and poor posture can cause or worsen a curved upper spine (hyperkyphosis). Maintaining bone health and strengthening the muscles responsible for good posture can help to slow the development of a curved spine.
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Although rare, emojis are now beginning to appear in electronic medical records sent to patients. People who are unsure about the meaning of any such messages should ask for clarification.
CPR on TV may be misleading
Television portrayals of hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) aren't always accurate, according to a 2026 analysis. Inaccurate depictions involved the age of CPR recipients, how CPR was done and the location of where it was performed.
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
Motion sickness is tricky to treat. Gadgets such as wristbands and special glasses may help, but their reported benefits may be due to the placebo effect. Several drugs, including a new one that curbs vomiting, are available.
Breathing exercises to lower your blood pressure
For people with high blood pressure, practicing slow, deep breathing for 15 minutes a day can potentially lower blood pressure. Helpful techniques include 4-7-8 breathing, box breathing, and belly breathing. Devices to guide breathing exercises may also be useful.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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