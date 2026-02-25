Preventive care Archive

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Read More about How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?
How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?

How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?

Data from apps or wearable devices can help people spot patterns, track changes, and notice potential problems earlier-information that's valuable both between and during clinician appointments.

Read More about What's the difference between bifocals, trifocals, and progressive lenses?
What's the difference between bifocals, trifocals, and progressive lenses?

What's the difference between bifocals, trifocals, and progressive lenses?

Bifocals have two vision zones: the top helps with distance and the bottom for close viewing. Trifocals add a third zone in the middle for middle-distance tasks, such as computer work. Progressive lenses cover all distances, but with no lines in the lenses.

Read More about Tips for adjusting to bifocals and other specialty lenses
Tips for adjusting to bifocals and other specialty lenses

Tips for adjusting to bifocals and other specialty lenses

Adjusting to bifocals, trifocals, or progressive lenses can be challenging. Unlike traditional glasses, these versions include two or more vision zones. Because people use different parts of the lens for different tasks, objects can seem slightly distorted when they move their eyes.

Read More about Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?

Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?

Osteoporosis, age-related disc degeneration, and poor posture can cause or worsen a curved upper spine (hyperkyphosis). Maintaining bone health and strengthening the muscles responsible for good posture can help to slow the development of a curved spine.

Read More about Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing

Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing

Although rare, emojis are now beginning to appear in electronic medical records sent to patients. People who are unsure about the meaning of any such messages should ask for clarification.

Read More about CPR on TV may be misleading
CPR on TV may be misleading

CPR on TV may be misleading

Television portrayals of hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) aren't always accurate, according to a 2026 analysis. Inaccurate depictions involved the age of CPR recipients, how CPR was done and the location of where it was performed.

Read More about Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?

Remedies for motion sickness: What works?

Motion sickness is tricky to treat. Gadgets such as wristbands and special glasses may help, but their reported benefits may be due to the placebo effect. Several drugs, including a new one that curbs vomiting, are available.

Read More about Breathing exercises to lower your blood pressure
Breathing exercises to lower your blood pressure

Breathing exercises to lower your blood pressure

For people with high blood pressure, practicing slow, deep breathing for 15 minutes a day can potentially lower blood pressure. Helpful techniques include 4-7-8 breathing, box breathing, and belly breathing. Devices to guide breathing exercises may also be useful.

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