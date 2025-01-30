Pediatric health Archive

Articles

Read More about Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?
Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?

Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?

In the US, widespread vaccination halted the ongoing spread of measles more than 20 years ago, but recent outbreaks have flared in over 20 US states, leading to hospitalizations and at least two deaths. Measles is highly preventable - here's what you need to know.

Read More about 5 skills teens need in life - and how to encourage them
5 skills teens need in life - and how to encourage them

5 skills teens need in life - and how to encourage them

All parents want their children to be happy and able to successfully navigate life's challenges. Five core skills form a great foundation, and while parents can and should support young children in building these skills, encouraging teens to reinforce and refine their skills is important.

Read More about Lazy eye (amblyopia)
Lazy eye (amblyopia)

Lazy eye (amblyopia)
Read More about Encopresis (fecal soiling) in children
Encopresis (fecal soiling) in children

Encopresis (fecal soiling) in children
Read More about Bedwetting (enuresis)
Bedwetting (enuresis)

Bedwetting (enuresis)
Read More about Down syndrome
Down syndrome

Down syndrome
Read More about Kawasaki disease
Kawasaki disease

Kawasaki disease
Read More about Spina bifida
Spina bifida

Spina bifida
Read More about Dyslexia: Tools and supports for this learning disability
Dyslexia: Tools and supports for this learning disability

Dyslexia: Tools and supports for this learning disability
Read More about Think your child has ADHD? What your pediatrician can do
Think your child has ADHD? What your pediatrician can do

Think your child has ADHD? What your pediatrician can do

Problems with attention and focus, impulsivity, and constant motion are possible symptoms of ADHD.

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