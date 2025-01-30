How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Pediatric health Archive
Articles
Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?
In the US, widespread vaccination halted the ongoing spread of measles more than 20 years ago, but recent outbreaks have flared in over 20 US states, leading to hospitalizations and at least two deaths. Measles is highly preventable - here's what you need to know.
5 skills teens need in life - and how to encourage them
All parents want their children to be happy and able to successfully navigate life's challenges. Five core skills form a great foundation, and while parents can and should support young children in building these skills, encouraging teens to reinforce and refine their skills is important.
Think your child has ADHD? What your pediatrician can do
Problems with attention and focus, impulsivity, and constant motion are possible symptoms of ADHD.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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