Pain Archive

Articles

Read More about Is that dental pain an emergency?
Is that dental pain an emergency?

Is that dental pain an emergency?

Tooth, gum, or jaw pain can stem from many health problems. For example, tooth pain can result from a cavity, cracked filling, or an infection. Gum pain can come from irritation due to tooth brushing, food, dentures, gum disease, or infection. Jaw pain can be triggered by disorders of the temporomandibular joint, narrowed heart arteries, or even a heart attack. All persistent tooth, gum, and jaw pain should prompt a call to a dentist as soon as possible. Sudden neck or lower jaw pain can signal an emergency and warrants a call to 911, especially in a person with known heart problems.

Read More about Pill-free pain treatments that won't break the bank
Pill-free pain treatments that won't break the bank

Pill-free pain treatments that won't break the bank

Many strategies that reduce chronic pain are activities that support a healthy lifestyle. Examples include exercise, meditation, deep breathing, mindfulness, yoga, tai chi, stretching, sleeping seven to nine hours per night, staying socially connected, and managing stress. There are lots of free or low-cost ways to practice the activities or get better at them, such as apps, online videos, classes, and support groups. Strategies that require a little financial investment include physical therapy, dietitian services, acupuncture, therapeutic massage, in-person exercise classes, and talk therapy.

Read More about Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments
Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments

Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments

Read More about What should you do when sciatica flares?
What should you do when sciatica flares?

What should you do when sciatica flares?

It may take a combination of approaches to ease the discomfort of a sciatica flare-up. Strategies include staying active, modifying activities to make them less demanding on the back, stretching, using hot or cold therapy, meditating, and using oral or topical painkillers. If the flare-up lasts longer than a week or two and isn't responding to home remedies, it's time to make a doctor appointment. The doctor might order imaging tests and prescribe a prescription anti-inflammatory drug, such as oral or injected prednisone.

Read More about Why does my back ache?
Why does my back ache?

Why does my back ache?

Back pain symptoms can vary widely, ranging from a dull, ongoing ache to intense, shooting pain or spasms. Often, back pain is due to pulls or strains in muscles and soft tissues. Other times, it's caused by inflammation or problems with spinal discs or bones. Most cases of muscular back pain ease with time and home-based treatments such as gentle movement, anti-inflammatory pain relievers, and heat and ice. Physical therapy to strengthen core muscles can also help. People whose back pain is severe or doesn't resolve after three to four weeks should see a doctor.

Read More about Overcoming shoulder pain
Overcoming shoulder pain

Overcoming shoulder pain

Most people will experience shoulder pain at some point in their lives. The most common causes of shoulder pain are bursitis, rotator cuff problems, frozen shoulder, and osteoarthritis. They can occur for various reasons, such as overuse, injury, and age-related wear and tear. A doctor may be able to make a likely diagnosis based on a person's symptoms, a shoulder exam, and sometimes MRI. Treatment often includes a combination of rest, over-the-counter medication, corticosteroid injections, and physical therapy. In some cases, surgery is needed to repair damage.

Read More about Which migraine medications are most helpful?
Which migraine medications are most helpful?

Which migraine medications are most helpful?

Many medications claim to relieve migraine pain, but some are more helpful than others. In a large study looking at real-world data on 25 drugs, migraine sufferers rated the most and least helpful options.

Read More about Electricity as chronic pain medicine
Electricity as chronic pain medicine

Electricity as chronic pain medicine

Several types of "electroceutical" therapies use tiny zaps of electricity to help ease chronic pain. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) therapy and electroacupuncture are designed to work by interrupting pain signals being sent to the brain. Scrambler therapy is thought to work by changing pain information sent to the brain. Good candidates for such therapies are people with arthritis, neuropathy, neck or back pain, or pain from cancer treatment. Some people should stay away from electroceuticals, including those with any kind of implanted stimulation device, such as a pacemaker or bladder stimulator.

Read More about Do I have a pinched nerve?
Do I have a pinched nerve?

Do I have a pinched nerve?

A pulled muscle sometimes feels similar to a pinched nerve. But muscle pain is usually dull and doesn't radiate outward, while pinched nerve pain is sharp and burning and extends from one area to another. Pinched nerves can stem from pregnancy, arthritis, or injuries.

Read More about Chest pain: Causes other than the heart
Chest pain: Causes other than the heart

Chest pain: Causes other than the heart

Most cases of chest pain don't signal heart problems. While chest discomfort of any kind should never be ignored, many conditions can trigger it. These include gastroesophageal reflux disease, gallstones, asthma, ulcers, anxiety, COVID, esophagus spasms, costochondritis, pulmonary embolism, pleurisy, aortic dissection, and pericarditis. Chest pain is likely to be unrelated to the heart if it's brief, triggered by eating, doesn't worsen with exercise, occurs only with movement, coughing, or breathing deeply, or it's localized to one spot.

Result 1 - 10 of 567

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.