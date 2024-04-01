Diseases & Conditions Archive

Articles

Read More about Be a bladder boss
Be a bladder boss

Be a bladder boss

Frequent urination—defined as urinating more than eight times during the day or more than once at night—is believed to affect millions of Americans. Contributors can include drinking excessive amounts of liquid, substances that act as diuretics or bladder irritants, certain medications, pregnancy, aging, various medical conditions, and anxiety. People should consider seeing a doctor if lifestyle changes don't reduce the number of times they urinate each day.

Read More about Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn

Chronic heartburn is sometimes characterized by symptoms that are similar to those of other conditions. This can cause heartburn to go undiagnosed. Examples of nonspecific heartburn symptoms include chest pain or pressure that mimics a heart attack; a dry cough, sore throat, or hoarse voice that seems like it's related to a cold; or mouth sores, ulcers, erosion or wear on the teeth, or cavities. When any of these symptoms occurs regularly, heartburn should be considered as a potential cause.

Read More about Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Tips to fight

Tips to fight "metal mouth"

Some medications can cause a metallic taste in the mouth. Strategies to cope with this sometimes-debilitating side effect include staying hydrated, rinsing thoroughly with water and a dash of salt or baking soda before meals, eating food that's been chilled or brought to room temperature, eating whole foods that are prepared plainly, avoiding red meat, using bamboo or wood eating utensils instead of metal utensils, eating naturally sweet foods such as citrus, and brushing and flossing the teeth regularly.

Read More about Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand

One condition affecting the hands and fingers is Dupuytren's contracture, where one or more fingers become curled, making it difficult to perform everyday activities. Dupuytren's affects one in 20 Americans, so what do people need to know about it?

Read More about Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?
Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?

Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?

Read More about How to identify scabies — a contagious and uncomfortable skin condition caused by mites
How to identify scabies — a contagious and uncomfortable skin condition caused by mites

How to identify scabies — a contagious and uncomfortable skin condition caused by mites

Read More about West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness
West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness

West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness

Read More about Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care
Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care

Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care

Read More about Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease

Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease

People who lose weight with a portion-controlled diet and exercise may be able to reverse their diabetes. When that happens, their risk of heart disease and kidney disease declines, according to a 2024 study.

Read More about The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis
The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis

The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis

Psoriasis causes skin cells to multiply far faster than normal, leading to scaly, itchy, painful skin plaques. While treatments have vastly expanded, stigma surrounding psoriasis persists. Skin lesions can affect what people wear, what they do, and how they relate to others. To better cope, people with psoriasis can get family members involved in care and treatment decisions, see a dermatologist for more advanced therapies, revisit which treatments may work for them, and connect with others with the disease.

Result 1 - 10 of 1154

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.