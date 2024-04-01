Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Diseases & Conditions Archive
Articles
Be a bladder boss
Frequent urination—defined as urinating more than eight times during the day or more than once at night—is believed to affect millions of Americans. Contributors can include drinking excessive amounts of liquid, substances that act as diuretics or bladder irritants, certain medications, pregnancy, aging, various medical conditions, and anxiety. People should consider seeing a doctor if lifestyle changes don't reduce the number of times they urinate each day.
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Chronic heartburn is sometimes characterized by symptoms that are similar to those of other conditions. This can cause heartburn to go undiagnosed. Examples of nonspecific heartburn symptoms include chest pain or pressure that mimics a heart attack; a dry cough, sore throat, or hoarse voice that seems like it's related to a cold; or mouth sores, ulcers, erosion or wear on the teeth, or cavities. When any of these symptoms occurs regularly, heartburn should be considered as a potential cause.
Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Some medications can cause a metallic taste in the mouth. Strategies to cope with this sometimes-debilitating side effect include staying hydrated, rinsing thoroughly with water and a dash of salt or baking soda before meals, eating food that's been chilled or brought to room temperature, eating whole foods that are prepared plainly, avoiding red meat, using bamboo or wood eating utensils instead of metal utensils, eating naturally sweet foods such as citrus, and brushing and flossing the teeth regularly.
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
One condition affecting the hands and fingers is Dupuytren's contracture, where one or more fingers become curled, making it difficult to perform everyday activities. Dupuytren's affects one in 20 Americans, so what do people need to know about it?
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
People who lose weight with a portion-controlled diet and exercise may be able to reverse their diabetes. When that happens, their risk of heart disease and kidney disease declines, according to a 2024 study.
The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis
Psoriasis causes skin cells to multiply far faster than normal, leading to scaly, itchy, painful skin plaques. While treatments have vastly expanded, stigma surrounding psoriasis persists. Skin lesions can affect what people wear, what they do, and how they relate to others. To better cope, people with psoriasis can get family members involved in care and treatment decisions, see a dermatologist for more advanced therapies, revisit which treatments may work for them, and connect with others with the disease.
