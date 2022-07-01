Colorectal Cancer Archive

Articles

Read More about Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes
Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes

A 2023 study suggests that having diabetes may be tied to a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer than not having diabetes.

Read More about Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power
Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power

Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power

Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition that predisposes people to colorectal, uterine, ovarian, and other forms of cancer. Genetic testing can pinpoint Lynch syndrome, and genetic counseling is also recommended. People with Lynch syndrome need frequent cancer screenings and should watch for symptoms. Women with Lynch syndrome are also advised to undergo risk-reducing surgery that removes the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus between ages 35 and 40, unless a woman is planning another pregnancy.

Read More about Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers
Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers

Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers

According to a 2023 observational study, greater cardiorespiratory fitness in men was linked to a lower risk of death from colon, lung, or prostate cancer.

Read More about When — and how — should you be screened for colon cancer?
When — and how — should you be screened for colon cancer?

When — and how — should you be screened for colon cancer?

In the US population as a whole, deaths from colon cancer have been declining, but in people under 50 that rate has increased. Most major medical organizations recommend screening beginning at age 45 for people at average risk.

Read More about Do I still need a colonoscopy?
Do I still need a colonoscopy?

Do I still need a colonoscopy?

A 2022 study led to questions regarding whether colonoscopy is the best strategy to reduce the risk of death from colon cancer. But overwhelming evidence supports the procedure for lowering the risk of colon cancer and related death, and experts continue to recommend people at average risk get at least one colonoscopy beginning at age 45.

Read More about The latest in cancer treatments
The latest in cancer treatments

The latest in cancer treatments

Groundbreaking cancer treatments continuously emerge from labs and research trials. Three Harvard oncologists share what stands out in their respective fields of prostate, lung, and colon cancer, the most common cancers among men. Examples include greater roles for immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and intensive hormonal treatments.

Read More about How well do colonoscopies prevent colorectal cancer? What you need to know
How well do colonoscopies prevent colorectal cancer? What you need to know

How well do colonoscopies prevent colorectal cancer? What you need to know

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death among Americans. A recent study raised questions about the value of screening colonoscopy, which can identify and remove precancerous growths, and our experts weigh in with answers.

Read More about You don't say? Is there anything right about being left-handed?
You don't say? Is there anything right about being left-handed?

You don't say? Is there anything right about being left-handed?

Left-handers make up only 10% of the population. Despite some common beliefs, science has yet to show that left-handers have any specific advantages or disadvantages over right-handed people in terms of physical abilities, cognitive health, or longevity.

Read More about Women who undergo earlier screening less likely to develop colorectal cancer
Women who undergo earlier screening less likely to develop colorectal cancer

Women who undergo earlier screening less likely to develop colorectal cancer

A 2022 study found that women who begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45 with colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy are far less likely to develop the disease than women who don't undergo any screening or who start screening at age 50.

Read More about Eating less meat may lower overall cancer risk
Eating less meat may lower overall cancer risk

Eating less meat may lower overall cancer risk

A 2022 study suggests that eating meat (including poultry) fewer than five times a week may protect people from cancer. Consuming only fish and no meat or following a vegetarian or vegan diet may offer even greater protection.

Result 1 - 10 of 59

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.