Exercise & Fitness
Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers
In the journals
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Better cardiorespiratory fitness (also known as cardio fitness or aerobic fitness) may help men lower their risk of death from cancer of the colon, lung, or prostate, suggests a study published online June 29, 2023, by JAMA Network Open. Researchers collected health data on more than 170,000 men that included measurements of their VO2 max while they pedaled a stationary bike. VO2 max is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise. The higher the VO2 max, the greater a person's cardio fitness.
After a mean follow-up time of 9.6 years, the men with greater cardio fitness were less likely to die from these cancers. These findings highlight that improving cardio fitness through moderate- to high-intensity aerobic exercises is not only important for heart health, but could lead to a better prognosis in men with these common cancers.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.