Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers

Better cardiorespiratory fitness (also known as cardio fitness or aerobic fitness) may help men lower their risk of death from cancer of the colon, lung, or prostate, suggests a study published online June 29, 2023, by JAMA Network Open. Researchers collected health data on more than 170,000 men that included measurements of their VO 2 max while they pedaled a stationary bike. VO 2 max is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise. The higher the VO 2 max, the greater a person's cardio fitness.

After a mean follow-up time of 9.6 years, the men with greater cardio fitness were less likely to die from these cancers. These findings highlight that improving cardio fitness through moderate- to high-intensity aerobic exercises is not only important for heart health, but could lead to a better prognosis in men with these common cancers.