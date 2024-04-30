Colorectal Cancer

The colon and the rectum—the two parts of the large intestine—are common places for cancer to occur. It is often a hidden cancer because it doesn't usually cause symptoms in its early stages.

Colon cancer affects men and women equally, usually after age 50. That's why experts recommend that adults be tested regularly for colorectal cancer after age 50. Testing is especially important for individuals who are at increased risk for developing colorectal cancer. That include those who: have had polyps (a benign growth in the colon or rectum); have a close family member with colorectal cancer; have ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease; or who eat a fatty diet or smoke.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer include:

  • diarrhea or constipation
  • a feeling that the bowel isn't emptying completely
  • blood in the stool
  • stools that are narrower than usual
  • frequently feeling full or bloated
  • weight loss with no known reason

There are several ways to check for hidden colorectal cancer. The most effective test is the colonoscopy. In this test, a thin, flexible tube with a camera on the end is passed through the anus and up through the rectum and colon. Any precancerous polyps can be removed during the test. A sigmoidoscopy uses a similar tube, but it is able to look into only the lower portion of the colon. A third test, the fecal occult stool test, can be done at home. It checks for blood in the stool, which can be a sign of bleeding from a colorectal polyp or cancer.

 

Treatments for colorectal cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or a combination of these.

Articles

Result - of
View All

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.