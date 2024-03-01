Diseases & Conditions

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

We've long known that routine colonoscopy screenings can save lives. But it's especially important not to skip the test if you have diabetes, a new analysis suggests. The study indicated that people with diabetes have a 47% greater risk of developing colorectal cancer compared with people without diabetes. Published in the November 2023 issue of JAMA Network Open, the study analyzed data for about 55,000 people from 12 southeastern states who contributed at least two years of health information between 2002 and 2009. Participants (average age 51, the majority Black) indicated whether they had diabetes. Using three follow-up surveys, researchers tracked participants until 2018. People with diabetes were also twice as likely as those without the condition to develop colorectal cancer if they hadn't undergone colonoscopy screening, and were at even greater risk if they had ever smoked. Additionally, those diagnosed with diabetes within the previous five years had the greatest colorectal cancer risk. While current guidelines recommend that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start screenings at age 45, the study's findings suggest that routine screening might begin at an earlier age in some people with diabetes.

Image: © SEBASTIAN KAULITZKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

