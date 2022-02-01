Many people experience dizziness, or a feeling of being woozy or lightheaded, from time to time. In most instances it’s triggered by a minor underlying problem, such as dehydration, a medication, or blood pressure fluctuations. Only rarely is dizziness caused by something more serious, such as a heart rhythm disturbance or stroke. However, even if dizziness isn’t caused by something serious, it can lead to a dangerous fall, so it’s important to prevent these episodes when possible. People should get emergency help for dizziness that is long-lasting, severe, or accompanied by other symptoms, such as difficulty walking or numbness.