People with autoimmune diseases may be up to three times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without an autoimmune disease. Among the most common autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus. Awareness of this elevated risk is especially important because autoimmune disease typically strikes when people are in their 20s or 30s. In turn, heart problems may develop up to a decade earlier than in people without an autoimmune disease. A calcium scan, which detects early signs of atherosclerosis, can help assess a person's risk and guide treatment advice.