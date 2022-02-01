Recent Blog Articles
Autoimmune diseases Archive
Articles
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
People with autoimmune diseases may be up to three times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without an autoimmune disease. Among the most common autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus. Awareness of this elevated risk is especially important because autoimmune disease typically strikes when people are in their 20s or 30s. In turn, heart problems may develop up to a decade earlier than in people without an autoimmune disease. A calcium scan, which detects early signs of atherosclerosis, can help assess a person's risk and guide treatment advice.
Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders
Genes that helped people survive during the time of the Black Death are more likely to be found in people with autoimmune diseases alive today. Does this tell scientists anything about what surviving the COVID-19 pandemic might mean for the world's population?
Have lupus? What to know about birth control
An estimated 7% of Americans have an autoimmune disorder, and these tend to disproportionately affect women. Expert guidelines can help with questions about the best birth control options for people with lupus and other autoimmune diseases.
Is sugar unhealthy?
Sugar is a carbohydrate that provides the body with energy and has an important role in nutrition. It is found in many healthy whole foods, but it is also abundant in unhealthy processed foods. The problem many people have with sugar is that they consume too much of the refined kind added to many processed food products, and not enough of the natural kind in fruits, vegetables, and grains.
Recognizing and preventing sun allergies
There are several types of "sun allergies," including polymorphous light eruption (PMLE), hives, and photoallergic reactions. Learn about these different reactions to sun exposure, as well as prevention and treatment.
Considering pregnancy and have lupus? Plan ahead
In the past, people with lupus were advised to avoid pregnancy because doctors believed it was too risky. That's no longer true: in most cases, following expert guidelines can make a successful pregnancy possible. It's wise to think ahead, and to be aware of some important issues.
A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis
The vast majority of diseases do not have a single cause; rather, multiple factors combine to cause a disease. Growing evidence suggests that several viruses may be triggers of multiple sclerosis, and a long-term study found evidence that an infection with a common virus can be an important contributing factor in MS.
Can vitamin D supplements prevent autoimmune disease?
Claims that vitamin D supplements are beneficial to health are common, but many of these supposed benefits remain unproven. A recent study looked at data from over 25,000 people in an attempt to determine if taking vitamin D regularly might help prevent autoimmune disease.
Should you monitor this chronic inflammation marker?
