Autoimmune diseases Archive

Articles

Read More about Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart

Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart

People with autoimmune diseases may be up to three times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without an autoimmune disease. Among the most common autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus. Awareness of this elevated risk is especially important because autoimmune disease typically strikes when people are in their 20s or 30s. In turn, heart problems may develop up to a decade earlier than in people without an autoimmune disease. A calcium scan, which detects early signs of atherosclerosis, can help assess a person's risk and guide treatment advice.

Read More about Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders
Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders

Genes that helped people survive during the time of the Black Death are more likely to be found in people with autoimmune diseases alive today. Does this tell scientists anything about what surviving the COVID-19 pandemic might mean for the world's population?

Read More about Fatigue and autoimmune disease
Fatigue and autoimmune disease

Fatigue and autoimmune disease

Read More about Have lupus? What to know about birth control
Have lupus? What to know about birth control

Have lupus? What to know about birth control

An estimated 7% of Americans have an autoimmune disorder, and these tend to disproportionately affect women. Expert guidelines can help with questions about the best birth control options for people with lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

Read More about Is sugar unhealthy?
Is sugar unhealthy?

Is sugar unhealthy?

Sugar is a carbohydrate that provides the body with energy and has an important role in nutrition. It is found in many healthy whole foods, but it is also abundant in unhealthy processed foods. The problem many people have with sugar is that they consume too much of the refined kind added to many processed food products, and not enough of the natural kind in fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Read More about Recognizing and preventing sun allergies
Recognizing and preventing sun allergies

Recognizing and preventing sun allergies

There are several types of "sun allergies," including polymorphous light eruption (PMLE), hives, and photoallergic reactions. Learn about these different reactions to sun exposure, as well as prevention and treatment.

Read More about Considering pregnancy and have lupus? Plan ahead
Considering pregnancy and have lupus? Plan ahead

Considering pregnancy and have lupus? Plan ahead

In the past, people with lupus were advised to avoid pregnancy because doctors believed it was too risky. That's no longer true: in most cases, following expert guidelines can make a successful pregnancy possible. It's wise to think ahead, and to be aware of some important issues.

Read More about A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis
A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis

A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis

The vast majority of diseases do not have a single cause; rather, multiple factors combine to cause a disease. Growing evidence suggests that several viruses may be triggers of multiple sclerosis, and a long-term study found evidence that an infection with a common virus can be an important contributing factor in MS.

Read More about Can vitamin D supplements prevent autoimmune disease?
Can vitamin D supplements prevent autoimmune disease?

Can vitamin D supplements prevent autoimmune disease?

Claims that vitamin D supplements are beneficial to health are common, but many of these supposed benefits remain unproven. A recent study looked at data from over 25,000 people in an attempt to determine if taking vitamin D regularly might help prevent autoimmune disease.

 

Read More about Should you monitor this chronic inflammation marker?
Should you monitor this chronic inflammation marker?

Should you monitor this chronic inflammation marker?
Increasingly, tests that measure C-reactive protein are marketed to health-conscious consumers as a way of determining if they have chronic inflammation. However, the test is just one piece of evidence and should be interpreted by one’s doctor. Without that expertise, a customer might not understand what the CRP test result means, and as a result might suffer unnecessary anxiety or pursue unnecessary tests. It’s best to talk to one’s doctor before seeking tests that measure CRP levels.
Result 1 - 10 of 23

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.