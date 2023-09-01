Heart Health
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
The growing field of cardio-rheumatology aims to improve cardiac care for people with autoimmune diseases.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Your immune system, a network of specialized cells and organs, defends your body against viruses, bacteria, and other invaders. But sometimes, for reasons that remain largely mysterious, immune cells launch an inappropriate attack against the body's own tissues. The resulting outpouring of white blood cells and other substances cause inflammation, triggering the pain, redness, and swelling that characterizes many autoimmune diseases (see "Autoimmune diseases: From common to rare").
But inflammation also damages the linings of blood vessels, encouraging the buildup of fatty plaque that can narrow arteries (atherosclerosis), boost blood pressure, and raise the risk for a heart attack or stroke. This connection likely explains why people with autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, have higher rates of heart disease. Until recently, however, the scope and severity of this problem has been unclear.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
