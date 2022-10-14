Diseases & Conditions

Fatigue and autoimmune disease

A mature woman sitting down with her hand resting on her forehead and her eyes closed.

Having an autoimmune disease can change your life in profound ways. For many people with autoimmune disease, fatigue is the most debilitating symptom. 

Why autoimmune disease and fatigue go hand-in-hand is not entirely understood, although inflam¬mation may explain some of it. Other possible factors include pain, poor sleep, inactivity, and depressed mood.

Fatigue differs from the tiredness most people feel after long periods of work or exer¬cise or when they haven't slept well. It's a feeling of constant exhaustion that makes it hard to get through the day, let alone participate in activities you enjoy. Fatigue is often frustrating for patients. It's not something that your doctor can measure or test for. It's often not evident to others, but it is very real for you. 

Strategies that may help manage fatigue.

If you experience fatigue that completely saps your energy, don't try to push through it. Pay attention to your body, pace yourself, and try to find strategies that help. These ideas may be helpful to you:

  • Take it easy. Don't try to do too much. If you get tired, take a nap, or do something restful like reading, listening to music, meditating, or a creative activity. Schedule rest breaks throughout the day if that helps.
  • Plan ahead. If you have limited energy, use it for the most important activities on your calendar. If you have a busy day ahead, make plans the night before to make the day go easier. 
  • Inform family and friends. Tell people you are close to about your condition and explain that it can cause fatigue so they will understand if you need to cancel or modify plans.
  • Eat a healthy diet. Eating foods such as oatmeal or nuts can give you a boost to your energy level. With some autoimmune conditions, you may need to follow certain dietary restrictions or special diets.
  • Get regular exercise. Physical activity can keep your body in good condition, which will help boost energy. Try to keep a regular schedule of exercise that you can tolerate.
  • Get enough sleep. Sleep is important, but it needs to be restorative sleep. To get better sleep, practice good sleep habits.
  • Find support. The challenges of coping with a chronic disease can wear you down. Mental fatigue can sap your energy. If your mood is low, talk with your doctor about ways to find emotional support.

For more information on overcoming the challenges of an autoimmune disease, check out " Living with an an Autoimmune Disease ," an online guide from Harvard Medical School.

Image: Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart featured image

Heart Health

Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
Have lupus? What to know about birth control featured image

Women's Health

Have lupus? What to know about birth control
Autoimmune diseases

You might also be interested in…

Living with an Autoimmune Disease

While autoimmune diseases may appear to be quite different, they share fundamental characteristics. Each has no known cause and no cure, so managing an autoimmune disease is a lifelong journey. This Guide is about managing that journey with fewer symptoms and greater ability to lead a full, active life. You’ll meet “the defining nine”… practical, proven measures that can minimize the impact of an autoimmune disease on your life. You’ll be briefed on ways to maximize the services of your health care providers, get tips for keeping medical costs in check, and be introduced to sources of positive emotional support. The Guide also provides timely recommenddations for vaccines and the special considerations for anyone with an autoimmune disease.
Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.