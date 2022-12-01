Diseases & Conditions

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders

Will the COVID-19 pandemic change the genes — and health — of future generations?

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

A colorful, twisting strand of DNA with a spotlight on a mutated gene against a hazy purple background

Most people alive today have witnessed only one pandemic: COVID-19. But pandemics are nothing new; medical historians have documented nearly 20 major pandemics in the last 1,500 years. And while the last several years have been tough, they pale by comparison to the mid-1300s, when the pandemic dubbed the Black Death was raging and those infected usually died.

The Black Death wiped out as much as half the population of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Now, scientists are asking whether survivors of that pandemic had a genetic advantage that allowed them to avoid infection, and if so, what lessons might be drawn for survivors of our current pandemic?

Surviving the Black Plague: Happenstance or genes?

Back in the 1300s, people did what they could to avoid infection. That mostly meant trying to separate the sick from the healthy. But there seemed to be a lot of luck involved in who became infected, who lived and who died. The cause of this plague was entirely mysterious to those living through it. Much later, researchers learned that a bacterium, Yersinia pestis, was the cause, most likely spreading from rodents to fleas to humans.

Recently, researchers extracted DNA from the bones of people who perished during the time of the Black Death and compared it to those who survived that pandemic. They found some important differences: survivors were more likely to carry genes that helped their immune systems fight off the infection. So, perhaps surviving the Black Death wasn't so random after all.

But the researchers also noticed some other remarkable things:

  • Infection-fighting genes increased dramatically in the general population within a few generations. A change of this magnitude across a population in such a short time is nearly unheard of.
  • People alive today with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus are more likely to carry those same infection-fighting genes than people without autoimmune disease. It appears that the genes that helped some of our ancestors avoid a dangerous infection in the 1300s now may be a risk factor for autoimmune disorders.

Understanding selective pressure: Evolution's action arm

An evolutionary process called selective pressure encourages the survival of favorable genes in a population and discourages unfavorable genes. If any living organism survives long enough to pass favorable genes to the next generation, the species benefits by avoiding potential extinction.

A good example of selective pressure is antibiotic resistance. Let's say you're treated with an antibiotic for pneumonia caused by bacteria. The antibiotic is intended to kill the bacteria so that you can recover. But a few bacteria may have a mutation or genetic variation that allows them to survive and flourish despite antibiotic treatment.

As their bacterial brethren are wiped out, the resistant ones thrive, multiply, and pass along their genetic information — including genes that determine antibiotic resistance — to later generations of bacteria. In this example, antibiotic treatment applies selective pressure that encourages (selects for) the development of resistant bacteria: great for the bacteria, though bad, of course, if you're the person with pneumonia.

Selective pressure has led to adaptations like the ability of chameleons to evade predators by changing color; desert plants able to thrive on minimal water; and humans with our large brains, opposable thumbs, and even our ability to digest milk. COVID-19 variants are another good example: mutations allow the coronavirus responsible for our current pandemic to survive despite vaccinations and antiviral treatments.

The Black Death: Advantageous genes and downstream consequences

In people, genetic changes of this sort usually take hundreds of years. The genetic impact of the Black Death was much faster, presumably because the pandemic was so large and killed so many people before they reached reproductive age. Those with favorable genes made up such a large proportion of survivors that the population's gene pool changed quickly.

Clearly, though, beneficial genes that take hold in a population may come at a price. We don't yet know why genes that helped protect against the Black Death might increase the risk of autoimmune disease. Possibly they carry instructions for a particularly vigorous immune system that is able to fight off a dangerous infection, but is also imprecise in its attack or prone to overreaction, leading to the friendly fire of autoimmune illness.

An advantage at one time and in a particular place may come at a price for future generations. For example, genes that cause red blood cells to assume a sickle shape help people resist infection with malaria. Inheriting sickle genes from one parent can be protective, but inheriting sickle genes from both parents causes sickle cell anemia, a potentially life-threatening disease on its own.

Will COVID-19 alter the genes of the world's population?

Considering the story of the Black Death, you might wonder: will the COVID-19 pandemic have a large impact on the genetic makeup of the world's population through selective pressure? Experts believe that's unlikely. Even though COVID-19 has killed millions of people worldwide, most of its victims were older. Selective pressure is most powerful when applied to a population before the age of reproduction, as described above.

And curiously, some genes associated with the risk of developing severe COVID appear to lower the risk of certain autoimmune diseases. For now, why that might be remains a mystery.

The bottom line

Surviving the Black Death was no small feat, and likely owed more to genetics than anything else. But gene variations good for our ancestors may be far less beneficial now. These new insights into the Black Death and how selective pressure may contribute to future disease could prove useful to our descendants as they face pandemics of their own.

Follow me on Twitter @RobShmerling

About the Author

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Fatigue and autoimmune disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Fatigue and autoimmune disease
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart featured image

Heart Health

Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
Have lupus? What to know about birth control featured image

Women's Health

Have lupus? What to know about birth control
Autoimmune diseases COVID-19

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.