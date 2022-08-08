Women's Health

Have lupus? What to know about birth control

Autoimmune disorders like lupus affect which contraceptive options are safe and effective for family planning.

By , Contributor, and , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Colorful squares with images of different forms of birth control, such as birth control pills, IUD, and condoms

If you're living with an autoimmune disorder, you're certainly not alone. An estimated 7% of Americans have an autoimmune disease such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or multiple sclerosis — there are more than 80.

For reasons that remain mysterious, autoimmune disorders tend to disproportionately affect women. Often, they begin before or during potential child-bearing years, so there's a good chance you'll need to consider these important questions: How does an autoimmune disorder like lupus affect family planning and pregnancy, a topic we discussed in a previous post? And what are my best options for birth control?

Fortunately, guidelines endorsed by the American College of Rheumatology and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists can help you and your health care team answer these questions. These guidelines are based on expert opinion and clinical research.

Consider lupus

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, or lupus for short) is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and damage in multiple organs throughout the body. About 90% of people with lupus are biologically female, and the illness tends to begin between the ages of 15 and 35. Family planning is especially important for people with autoimmune disorders because some medicines can interact with birth control pills, and unplanned pregnancy can be dangerous to mother and fetus.

Fortunately, those who want to avoid a pregnancy can choose from many safe and effective birth control options. Each has important pros and cons to think about (see the Harvard Health Birth Control Center for details). But if you have lupus, there are additional considerations to think through with your healthcare team, including these:

  • How active or severe is your disease? When lupus is active, you may be especially prone to potentially dangerous blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Birth control that contains estrogen (such as many birth control pills, the ring, and the patch) may also make you more prone to form blood clots. So, an intrauterine device (IUD) or a birth control pill that contains no estrogen may be a safer option.
  • Are antiphospholipid antibodies present in your blood? These antibodies can also increase your risk of having a dangerous blood clot. Even if lupus is inactive, people who have these antibodies should not use birth control that contains estrogen.
  • What are your preferences and experiences with different forms of birth control? Some people prefer the most effective option (such as an IUD or birth control implant). Others wish to avoid procedures or medicines and so might prefer a condom or diaphragm. If one type of birth control (such as condoms) failed to prevent pregnancy in the past, you may prefer something different going forward. Sharing preferences and experiences with your health care team can help you make a choice you'll feel comfortable using.
  • What medicines are you taking? Some drugs (such as mycophenolate) may reduce the effectiveness of birth control pills.

If you have lupus, talk with your doctor about your choices and decide together on the safest and most effective option. It's also a good idea to discuss emergency options, such as the so-called morning after pill or Plan B.

Do you smoke?

If you smoke, make every effort to quit. You probably already know about the usual health risks linked to smoking, such as an increased risk of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and lung disease. But the combination of lupus and smoking markedly increases the risk of having abnormal clotting — which rises even higher if you add birth control containing estrogen.

In addition, smoking may make certain treatments less effective and raise the risk of having more severe lupus. If you've found it difficult to quit smoking on your own, ask your healthcare team for help.

The bottom line

Most women with lupus can safely and successfully prevent an unplanned pregnancy and pursue a desired pregnancy when ready. Though certain details vary, the situation is similar for people with other autoimmune diseases.

About the Authors

photo of Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH

Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH, Contributor

Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH, is a family physician practicing full-scope family medicine, including low-risk obstetrics. She completed her medical degree and master of public health at Tufts University School of Medicine. She is now affiliated with … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH
photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart featured image

Heart Health

Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
Fatigue and autoimmune disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Fatigue and autoimmune disease
Autoimmune diseases Birth Control

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.