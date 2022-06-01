Women's Health

Considering pregnancy and have lupus? Plan ahead

By , Contributor, and , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a colorful wooden dog pull toy with long brown ears, round red balls for feet, and a yellow ball at the end of its tail

Like many autoimmune disorders, lupus (systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE) disproportionately affects women during child-bearing years. Lupus is one of more than 80 autoimmune illnesses that affect an estimated 23 million people in the US — and nearly 350 million people worldwide. If you have lupus or another autoimmune illness and you're planning to have kids, it's safest to think ahead.

Years ago, people with lupus or other autoimmune disorders were advised to avoid pregnancy. The thinking was that it was simply too risky for mother and fetus. That's no longer true: in most cases, following expert guidelines now available can make a successful pregnancy possible. These guidelines explain good practices for a range of family planning issues. Below, we answer several common questions about fertility, pregnancy, birth, and breastfeeding.

How might lupus or its treatment affect my fertility?

About 90% of people with lupus are biologically female, and the disease tends to begin between the ages of 15 and 35. So, family planning is a crucial part of lupus care.

Doctors once believed that active lupus interfered with fertility so much that pregnancy was unlikely. While this myth was debunked long ago, people with lupus may take longer than expected to become pregnant. This is more likely if you have active disease requiring aggressive treatment, or if you have certain antibodies (called antiphospholipid antibodies) in your blood.

Your prenatal provider or rheumatologist may recommend that you see a maternal fetal medicine specialist experienced in taking care of pregnant people with fertility issues to fully review your situation.

For people with lupus who experience infertility, in vitro fertilization may be a good option. Because certain medicines, such as cyclophosphamide, may reduce fertility, your doctor may recommend adjusting these.

Egg freezing is another option. It can be done before starting medicine that reduces fertility, or to save younger, healthier eggs for the future in case pregnancy must be delayed for a while.

Will I need to change my treatment before pregnancy?

This depends on which medicines you take and how well controlled your illness is. Good control for at least three to six months before getting pregnant is ideal. An unplanned pregnancy can put both you and the pregnancy at risk.

If your lupus has been poorly controlled, or if it affects major organs such as the heart, lungs, or kidneys, you may be counseled to avoid pregnancy, at least for a while, or to change medicines to better control your disease.

Some medicines taken for lupus are unsafe for a developing baby, and are generally avoided during pregnancy. Examples include methotrexate, mycophenolate, and cyclophosphamide. But the health and well-being of the mother must also be considered, since changing medications could put the mother's health at risk. With advance planning and coordination among your doctors, you can make changes to improve treatment safety.

What else should I do before trying to get pregnant?

It's a good idea to take a prenatal vitamin and/or a folic acid supplement. Check with your doctors for specific recommendations.

If you smoke, make every effort to quit. Nicotine products have many health risks, such as an increased risk of cancer, heart attack, stroke, and lung disease. And the combination of lupus, pregnancy, and smoking can markedly increase your risk of having abnormal blood clotting. If you've found it difficult to quit, talk to your health care team for help. Your doctor may recommend medicines or nicotine replacement therapy to help you quit.

How might pregnancy affect my illness?

Many people with lupus don't notice a major difference in their disease during pregnancy. However, studies suggest that flare-ups of lupus tend to be more frequent during pregnancy. High blood pressure, preterm delivery, miscarriage, and impaired fetal growth are among the most common complications of lupus pregnancies.

Your doctor will likely recommend continuing treatments for lupus that are considered safe for the developing fetus, such as hydroxychloroquine, and also taking aspirin to help prevent complications. Closely monitoring you during pregnancy is warranted, to detect and treat lupus flare-ups or any of these complications.

Will my prenatal visits be any different because of lupus?

Because people with lupus have higher than average risks for pregnancy complications, a maternal fetal medicine doctor is often recruited to be part of your medical team. The schedule of routine tests to monitor pregnancy may be modified, too. For example, the risk of diabetes during pregnancy may be higher for people with lupus, possibly due to steroid treatment. So screening for diabetes may be recommended earlier than at the usual 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy.

If you have certain antibodies in your blood (especially ones called anti-Ro and anti-La), your doctors may recommend more frequent fetal monitoring, with particular attention paid to the developing heart.

Even if everything is progressing normally, it's important not to skip regularly scheduled prenatal care.

Do people with lupus have more pain during pregnancy?

With or without lupus, pregnancy can be uncomfortable! Many women with lupus have arthritis pain, fibromyalgia, or other pain disorders. Daily activity can help. Yoga, walking, and swimming are all great forms of exercise before, during, and after pregnancy.

What about birth?

Fortunately, most women with lupus have a normal birth experience. If you were on blood thinners to prevent abnormal clotting during your pregnancy, your health care team may be more cautious about your risk of bleeding after birth, and will prepare for this by having medicines and blood transfusions ready. Epidural anesthesia, cesarean sections, and other options are generally available as needed for women with lupus.

What else is helpful to know?

In the weeks following a birth, some women do experience a lupus flare. Your health team will monitor you closely for this possibility.

If you hope to breastfeed, ask your care team about the medicines you take. Several medicines, including hydroxychloroquine, are safe to use during breastfeeding.

The bottom line

Most women with lupus can safely and successfully pursue pregnancy if they wish. When it comes to family planning for people with any autoimmune illness, it's essential to choose reliable sources of information, plan ahead, communicate regularly with your health care team, and — importantly — ask lots of questions.

About the Authors

photo of Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH

Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH, Contributor

Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH, is a family physician practicing full-scope family medicine, including low-risk obstetrics. She completed her medical degree and master of public health at Tufts University School of Medicine. She is now affiliated with … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alison Shmerling, MD, MPH
photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Women's Health Watch

What’s your most important health concern? Chances are, you’ll find an article discussing it in a recent issue of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. Are you at risk for heart disease? If you eat a balanced diet, are supplements necessary? Will new drugs help prevent breast cancer? Can simple exercises like stretching and walking have a noticeable impact on my health? Subscribe now for answers to questions like these!

Read More

Related Content

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Genes protective during the Black Death may now be increasing autoimmune disorders
Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart featured image

Heart Health

Autoimmune diseases pose a threat to the heart
Fatigue and autoimmune disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Fatigue and autoimmune disease
Autoimmune diseases Pregnancy

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.