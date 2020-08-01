Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Alternative & Integrative Health Archive
Articles
U.S. adults like integrative medicine, but few discuss it with their doctors
A 2022 poll found that two-thirds of Americans ages 50 to 80 use integrative medicine, but many don't talk to their doctor about it. Respondents used massage, yoga, meditation, and other integrative techniques to address physical and mental health conditions.
Drug-free solutions for pain
Relying on pain pills for persistent aches, pains, and soreness can come with side effects and increase the risk of drug dependency. A solution is to try any of several available drug-free therapies to help manage and even treat common types of pain, such as physical and massage therapy, yoga, acupuncture, and therapies that help change your perception and reaction to pain.
Overeating? Mindfulness exercises may help
It's possible to overeat and not even realize it until you've finished a meal and doing so does not mean you have an eating problem or disorder. Mindfulness exercises can help you slow down and enjoy eating, making it easier to avoid overeating.
Help for your aching back
Are home pain relief gadgets safe for use?
Can acupuncture help my menopause symptoms?
Ask the doctors
Q. I've been experiencing some menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes. Can acupuncture help?
A. There is some evidence that acupuncture may be able to provide short-term relief from some menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes. Acupuncture is a long-used type of Chinese medicine in which a trained practitioner inserts thin needles into specific locations on your body.
Common ways to fight the common cold
These three remedies may reduce symptom duration and severity.
While there's no cure for the common cold, everyone seems to have a surefire remedy they embrace.
Some of the popular ones are sucking on zinc lozenges, boosting your vitamin C intake, and even slurping up steaming bowls of old-fashioned chicken soup.
Can home remedies help my sciatica?
Ask the doctors
Q. Is there anything I can do at home to ease sciatica pain?
A. Sciatica is a condition that causes pain that radiates down the buttock and the leg. It occurs when one of the two sciatic nerves in your body, which run from your back down to your toes, is compressed or irritated. Most often the problem is triggered by a ruptured disc or arthritis in the lower spine. This condition can be quite painful, but there are some strategies you can use at home to ease your discomfort.
5 Internet recommendations for joint pain: Do they work?
Some ideas seem reasonable, but that doesn't mean they'll help.
People increasingly consult the Internet about medical problems. If you're looking for approaches to relieve joint pain and inflammation caused by wear and tear (osteoarthritis) or an immune system attack (such as occurs in rheumatoid arthritis), you may find methods that sound promising and even sensible. But will they work? Here's advice on five pain relief methods commonly touted on the Internet.
1. Music therapy
Listening to music can evoke powerful emotions that help people relax or heal, which is the basis of music therapy. Research has found that music therapy is associated with less anxiety before surgery or during chemotherapy, and better functioning during physical rehabilitation.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up