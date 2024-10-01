Tips to find integrative health practitioners

When your doctor recommends therapies that complement conventional medicine, there's good reason. These therapies — such as acupuncture, chiropractic, therapeutic massage, meditation, tai chi, or yoga — often help reduce stress, ease pain or headaches, or quell flare-ups of chronic conditions such as fibromyalgia. For years, such therapies have fallen under the umbrella term of "complementary and alternative medicine," but are now more commonly referred to as "integrative health."

Don't worry about the lingo. Focus on finding an expert who's trained and qualified to treat you. Here are some tips to help.