Pain relief doesn’t always come in a bottle of pills. Pain can take many forms and relief is not a one-size fits all process. This Special Health Report, Pain Relief Without Drugs or Surgery, explores beyond the boundaries of standard medical treatments (drugs and surgery) and describes the many other approaches that are available for pain relief.

Pain is debilitating, interfering with the ability to sleep, work, and enjoy life. It can aggravate other health conditions and lead to depression and anxiety symptoms. Relieving pain requires a holistic approach that embraces the whole person, not just the source of pain, which cannot always be easily identified. Many people find it useful to choose from a menu of different pain treatments and remedies, combining them in a regimen that fits their lifestyles.

In addition to the standard pain medications, and surgical repairs of specific problems, patients and their clinicians also have access to a wide range of nondrug therapies for pain. Acupuncture, biofeedback, topical treatments, assistive devices, tai chi and yoga are just a few of the many options available. Not everyone is able or willing to take pain medication every day, and not everyone can or should have surgery for painful conditions.

The good news is that mainstream medicine is embracing a wider variety of treatments than ever before. And it’s important to recognize when it’s time to see a physician for an evaluation of pain. New pain that is severe or does not seem to be getting better should prompt a call to your doctor.

Pain Relief Without Drugs or Surgery​ compiles the latest information on a variety of nondrug pain-relieving therapies and their applications to a number of common types of pain. It also provides specific treatments for 10 common pain conditions including low back pain, knee pain, shingles, heel pain, fibromyalgia, and others.

Pain Relief Without Drugs or Surgery was prepared in collaboration with the editors of Harvard Health Publishing and Melissa L. Colbert, MD, Instructor in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School, Interim Medical Director, Spaulding Rehabilitation Outpatient Center (2023).