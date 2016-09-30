Harvard Health Blog

What exactly is cupping?

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

cupping-blog-post

Follow me on Twitter @RobShmerling

The 2016 summer Olympics had its share of exciting performances, upsets, and photo finishes. But for days after Michael Phelps's first appearance at the games, it seemed all anyone could talk about was "cupping." It's an ancient therapy that left multiple circular discolorations on his skin. During "dry cupping," suction is applied to the skin for several minutes; sometimes it is combined with massage, acupuncture, or other alternative therapies. ("Wet cupping" is similar except that blood is removed by making small cuts in the skin.)

Cupping is supposed to draw fluid into the area; the discoloration is due to broken blood vessels just beneath the skin, much like a bruise. Cupping has been popular in Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cultures going back thousands of years, but increasing numbers of people worldwide have been adopting it. Celebrities and athletes have popularized it in the U.S. in recent years.

What is cupping supposed to do?

According to its advocates, cupping is supposed to promote healing and has been used extensively for sore muscles. But that's only the beginning. Cupping has also been used for

  • back and neck pain
  • skin diseases such as acne and hives
  • lowering cholesterol
  • migraines
  • knee arthritis
  • improving immune function.

And there are many others. If cupping does help with these problems, it's worth asking: how? From a biological perspective, it's not clear how the application of suction and drawing blood into an area under the skin would provide all these benefits. A recent review of the treatment describes cupping as a treatment that can strengthen the body's resistance, restore balance between positive and negative forces, remove disease-causing factors, and promote blood circulation. But exactly how is unclear.

Does cupping work?

A number of studies have examined this question, but unfortunately don't seem to have convincingly answered it. A 2023 review of the evidence found that cupping might provide some relief for a number of musculoskeletal and sports-related conditions, including neck and back pain, but that the quality of the evidence was limited. A 2022 review found that wet (but not dry) cupping was effective for low back pain.

One problem is that it's tough to perform a high-quality study on cupping. The best studies are "blinded placebo-controlled trials" in which neither the patient nor the researcher knows which treatment (real or placebo) has been given to a study subject. When medications are studied, coming up with a placebo pill is not difficult; it can be much more difficult to create a convincing placebo comparator for cupping. In addition, pain can be a difficult thing to measure and the placebo effect — improvement related to an expectation of benefit — can be quite powerful.

Still, there have been studies comparing actual acupuncture with convincing but fake (or "sham") acupuncture.  Similar studies of cupping could be possible. And if cupping truly helps you, you may not care if it's due to the placebo effect.

Are there risks involved with cupping?

Most experts agree that cupping is safe. As long as those treated don't mind the circular discolorations (which fade over a number of days or weeks), side effects tend to be limited to the pinch experienced during skin suction. It's quite unusual that cupping causes any serious problems (though, rarely, skin infections have been reported).

So, what's next?

If you want compelling evidence of effectiveness before trying a treatment, you may want to pass on cupping for now. But if you'd like to try something that's safe and might help with certain aches and pains (and possibly other ailments), the main downsides seem to be the temporary skin discoloration and the cost — I found estimates online of $25 to $200 per treatment depending on how long a treatment session lasts. Some people have it only "as needed" but others may have it monthly or even more often. Future research could prove that cupping is as good as the claims say it is — but we'll have to wait for the results of additional high-quality studies to know if it's true.

About the Author

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Letter

Want to reduce pain in your knees and be more active? Eat smarter and reduce your risk for a heart attack? Improve your flexibility and balance so you don’t fall? Sleep the entire night so you have more energy during the day? Take control of your health right now! In Harvard Health Letter, you’ll find easy remedies and solutions to these common challenges and more.

Read More

Related Content

The power of the placebo effect featured image

Harvard Men's Health Watch

The power of the placebo effect
Tips to find integrative health practitioners featured image

Staying Healthy

Tips to find integrative health practitioners
Should I take a potassium supplement? featured image

Staying Healthy

Should I take a potassium supplement?
Alternative & Integrative Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.