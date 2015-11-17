9 at-home treatments for acid reflux
A few lifestyle changes are worth trying before resorting to drugs for controlling gastroesophageal reflux.
If you are sounding a little hoarse and have a sore throat, you may be bracing for a cold or a bout of the flu. But if you've had these symptoms for a while, they might be caused not by a virus but by a valve — your lower esophageal sphincter.
That's the muscle that controls the passage between the esophagus and stomach, and when it doesn't close completely, stomach acid and food flow back into the esophagus. The medical term for this process is gastroesophageal reflux; the backward flow of acid is called acid reflux. Acid reflux can cause sore throats and hoarseness, and may literally leave a bad taste in your mouth.
What is GERD?
When acid reflux produces chronic symptoms, it is known as gastroesophageal reflux disorder, or GERD. Symptoms of GERD can include:
- heartburn — pain in the upper abdomen and chest — is the most common symptom of GERD
- regurgitation, or stomach contents coming back up through your esophagus and into your throat or mouth, which may cause you to taste food or stomach acid
- chest pain
- nausea
- problems swallowing or pain while swallowing
- symptoms of complications in the mouth, throat, or lungs, such as chronic cough or hoarseness.
Three conditions — poor clearance of food or acid from the esophagus, too much acid in the stomach, and delayed stomach emptying — contribute to acid reflux.
If not treated, GERD can lead to more serious health problems. In some cases, you might need medicines or surgery. However, many people can improve their symptoms of GERD through self-care and lifestyle changes.
How to get rid of acid reflux
If you've been having repeated episodes of heartburn — or any other symptoms of acid reflux — you might try the following:
1. Eat sparingly and slowly
When the stomach is very full, there can be more reflux into the esophagus. If it fits into your schedule, you may want to try what is sometimes called "grazing" — eating small meals more frequently rather than three large meals daily.
2. Avoid certain foods
People with acid reflux were once instructed to eliminate all but the blandest foods from their diets. But that's no longer the case. We've evolved from the days when you couldn't eat anything.
But there are still some foods that are more likely than others to trigger reflux, including:
- mint
- fatty foods
- spicy food
- tomatoes
- onions
- garlic
- coffee
- tea
- chocolate
- alcohol.
If you eat any of these foods regularly, you might try eliminating them to see if doing so controls your reflux, and then try adding them back one by one.
3. Don't drink carbonated beverages
They make you burp, which sends acid into the esophagus. Drink flat water instead of sparkling water.
4. Stay up after eating
When you're standing, or even sitting, gravity alone helps keeps acid in the stomach, where it belongs. Finish eating three hours before you go to bed. This means no naps right after lunch, and no late suppers or midnight snacks.
5. Don't move too fast
Avoid vigorous exercise for a couple of hours after eating. An after-dinner stroll is fine, but a more strenuous workout, especially if it involves bending over, can send acid into your esophagus.
6. Sleep on an incline
Ideally, your head should be six to eight inches higher than your feet. You can achieve this by using extra-tall bed risers on the legs supporting the head of your bed. If your sleeping partner objects to this change, try using a foam wedge support for your upper body. Don't try to create a wedge by stacking pillows. They won't provide the uniform support you need.
7. Lose weight if it's advised
Increased weight spreads the muscular structure that supports the lower esophageal sphincter, decreasing the pressure that holds the sphincter closed. This leads to reflux and heartburn.
8. If you smoke, quit
Nicotine may relax the lower esophageal sphincter.
9. Check your medications
Some — including postmenopausal estrogen, tricyclic antidepressants, and anti-inflammatory painkillers — can relax the sphincter, while others — particularly bisphosphonates like alendronate (Fosamax), ibandronate (Boniva), or risedronate (Actonel), which are taken to increase bone density — can irritate the esophagus.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.