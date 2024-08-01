Diseases & Conditions
New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help?
Pivmecillinam gives doctors another weapon to fight this challenging infection.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
For the first time in 20 years, doctors will have a new antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. The FDA approved pivmecillinam (Pivya) in April 2024 — an encouraging development, since germs that cause UTIs have become more resistant to existing medications, making the drugs less effective. Here's how pivmecillinam might affect treatment.
What is it?
Pivmecillinam is a type of penicillin taken orally. It's been prescribed in European countries more than 30 million times over the past 40 years as a first-line treatment for "uncomplicated" urinary tract infections (those limited to the bladder).
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
