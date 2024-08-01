Diseases & Conditions

New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help?

Pivmecillinam gives doctors another weapon to fight this challenging infection.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo illustration of letters spelling out pivmecillinam on a wood table next to a stethoscope

For the first time in 20 years, doctors will have a new antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. The FDA approved pivmecillinam (Pivya) in April 2024 — an encouraging development, since germs that cause UTIs have become more resistant to existing medications, making the drugs less effective. Here's how pivmecillinam might affect treatment.

What is it?

Pivmecillinam is a type of penicillin taken orally. It's been prescribed in European countries more than 30 million times over the past 40 years as a first-line treatment for "uncomplicated" urinary tract infections (those limited to the bladder).

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Bladder & Bowel Medications

