New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help?

For the first time in 20 years, doctors will have a new antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. The FDA approved pivmecillinam (Pivya) in April 2024 — an encouraging development, since germs that cause UTIs have become more resistant to existing medications, making the drugs less effective. Here's how pivmecillinam might affect treatment.

What is it?

Pivmecillinam is a type of penicillin taken orally. It's been prescribed in European countries more than 30 million times over the past 40 years as a first-line treatment for "uncomplicated" urinary tract infections (those limited to the bladder).