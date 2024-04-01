Diseases & Conditions
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
People in a weight-loss trial who were able to reverse their diabetes diagnoses also lowered their risk of heart disease and kidney disease, according to new research.
Completed in 2016, the LOOK AHEAD trial followed more than 5,000 people for 12 years. It showed that a portion-controlled diet combined with exercise could help people with diabetes lose weight. Over all, however, their risk of heart disease did not decrease.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
